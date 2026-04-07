EDERRA Signs Letter of Intent with Dr. Anand Swaroop of Cepham for Strategic Production Partnership to Build the Infrastructure Behind the Next Generation of Cognitive Functional Nutrition

OCEANSIDE, Calif. and SOMERSET, N.J., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- EDERRA today announced it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI), dated March 26, 2026, with Cepham for a strategic manufacturing and production partnership designed to support EDERRA's functional superfood product line, including its flagship formula, EMPWR+.

Under the LOI, the parties intend to negotiate definitive agreements under which Cepham would provide production and operational support to help EDERRA scale manufacturing in phases, strengthen sourcing and packaging execution, and accelerate product innovation.

The partnership represents a key milestone in EDERRA's evolution from emerging brand to scalable wellness platform as demand grows for EMPWR+, its functional greens formula designed to support cellular detox & defense, gut health, cognitive performance, and longevity.

Rather than building manufacturing infrastructure internally, EDERRA is pursuing an asset-light scaling strategy by partnering with established science and manufacturing operators, a model increasingly adopted by next-generation wellness companies seeking to scale efficiently while maintaining integrity.

EDERRA's brand is built around a farm-to-body philosophy designed to connect consumers more directly to ingredient sourcing and transparency. Cepham brings decades of experience in nutraceutical ingredient development, manufacturing quality systems, and global supply chain management.

"Investors today are funding execution engines, not just products," said Vladi Delsoglio, founder and CEO of EDERRA. "This LOI represents an important step toward building a scalable operational foundation that matches our farm-to-body promise. By aligning with Cepham's science-first and operations-driven approach, we aim to de-risk supply, accelerate disciplined production expansion, and deploy capital more efficiently while focusing on demand generation and distribution."

"EDERRA is building a brand that treats sourcing and transparency as a core product feature," said Dr. Anand Swaroop, president of Cepham. "That philosophy aligns closely with our commitment to Safety, Science, and Sustainability. We are excited to explore a partnership designed to help EDERRA scale while preserving the integrity, traceability, and quality expectations that modern consumers and sophisticated investors expect from next-generation wellness companies."

The agreement also reflects growing investor interest in the longevity economy, functional nutrition, and preventative health, sectors expected to experience sustained growth as healthcare continues shifting toward prevention and performance optimization.

As functional nutrition increasingly blurs the lines between supplements, food, and performance health, companies capable of combining brand development, scientific credibility, and operational scale may define the next decade of the category.

"This is about building a company designed to last decades, not just ride a trend," Delsoglio added. "Execution ultimately separates brands that get attention from brands that build categories."

About EDERRA

EDERRA is a California-based functional wellness company developing superfood formulations focused on longevity, cognitive performance, gut health, and daily wellness optimization. Its flagship product, EMPWR+, reflects the company's farm-to-body philosophy emphasizing ingredient transparency, sourcing integrity, and measurable functional benefits designed for modern wellness routines.

For more information, visit:

www.ederralyfe.com

About Cepham

Cepham is a U.S. nutraceutical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of evidence-based ingredients and delivery systems for the natural health industry. The company’s capabilities span ingredient research and development, manufacturing, and global supply chain operations.

For more information, visit:

www.cepham.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, intentions, and anticipated benefits related to the Letter of Intent and any potential definitive agreements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. EDERRA undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Vladi Delsoglio

Founder & CEO, EDERRA

vladi@ederralyfe.com

213-952-7661

Dr. Anand Swaroop

Founder & CEO, Cepham

anand@cepham.com

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