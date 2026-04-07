The Apache Software Foundation Announces $1.5M Donation from Anthropic

Wilmington, DE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (The ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced a $1.5M donation from Anthropic to support the ASF’s infrastructure, security, and community behind its widely used open source projects.

Many of the technologies that power today’s software ecosystem are built on Apache projects — from data infrastructure and cloud-native systems to developer tooling and web platforms. These projects depend on robust, vendor-neutral infrastructure operated by The ASF to remain secure, scalable, and accessible to contributors worldwide.

As software development accelerates — driven in part by rapid advancements in AI — the need for trusted, independent open source infrastructure has never been greater. The ASF provides the foundation that allows thousands of contributors and hundreds of projects to collaborate effectively and securely, working to ensure that critical software remains reliable, transparent, and freely available.

“AI is accelerating rapidly, but it’s built on decades of open source infrastructure that must remain stable, secure, and independent,” said Vitaly Gudanets, Chief Information Security Officer, Anthropic. “Supporting the Apache Software Foundation is a direct investment in the resilience and integrity of the systems that modern AI — and the broader software ecosystem — depend on.”

The ASF’s role extends beyond hosting code. It provides governance, security oversight, legal protection, and operational infrastructure that enables open source communities to thrive without reliance on or influence by any single vendor. This model has helped establish Apache projects as foundational components of modern digital systems.

Open source software developed under The ASF powers everything from global financial systems and healthcare platforms to transportation networks and the open web. While often invisible to end users, ASF infrastructure is essential to the functioning of modern society.

“Open source software is the foundation of modern digital life — largely in ways the average person is completely unaware of — and ASF projects are a critical part of that. When it works, nobody notices, and that’s exactly the goal,” said Ruth Suehle, President of The ASF. “But that kind of reliability isn’t a given. It is the result of sustained investment in neutral, community-governed infrastructure by each part of the ecosystem. Support like Anthropic’s helps ensure long-term strength, independence, and security of the systems that keep the world running.”

This donation will help fund the ASF’s ongoing investment in infrastructure, including build systems, security processes, project services, and community support — ensuring that Apache projects can continue to serve as a backbone of the global software ecosystem.

Learn more about how you can support the ASF at https://apache.org/foundation/sponsorship .

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Anthropic conducts frontier AI research while prioritizing safety through empirical testing and responsible development. The company's mission is to ensure transformative AI benefits humanity — a commitment that shapes every product, including Claude .

About The Apache Software Foundation

The Apache Software Foundation (The ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects, including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, The ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good.

The ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field.

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