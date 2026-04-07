U.S. News & World Report ranks more than 40 University of South Florida graduate programs among the nation’s best

TAMPA, Fla., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of South Florida offers dozens of graduate programs that are considered among the best in America, according to new rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report. USF features 42 graduate programs ranked inside the top 100 among all public and private institutions, including 18 ranked in the top 50 and five in the top 25. USF’s programs are also among the best in Florida, with 14 ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the state.



USF’s highest-ranked program is industrial and organizational psychology at No. 3, with criminology and audiology both ranked highly at No. 18.

In addition, for the second consecutive year, the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine earned the highest possible Tier 1 rating for research, placing it among just 16 medical schools nationwide and inside the top 10 among public universities to receive this top designation from U.S. News. More information on USF Health’s rankings is available here.

"These rankings signal momentum and underscore the trajectory of the University of South Florida. With dozens of programs ranked among the best in the country -- and some making significant gains -- we are strong across disciplines that matter most to the Tampa Bay region and our state’s economy. The Morsani College of Medicine's position in the top tier nationally further reflects that progress,” USF President Moez Limayem said. “Our focus at USF is clear: Deliver high-impact research and a world-class education that prepares graduates to be ready to solve real-world challenges from day one."

Several USF programs are rising in this year’s rankings, including environmental engineering, up eight spots, and the doctor of nursing practice program, up five spots, putting both in the top 50. The clinical psychology program jumped 38 spots, more than any other USF program.

“Graduate students are the next generation of scholars and innovators,” said Prasant Mohapatra, USF provost and executive vice president. “Our continued rise in graduate program rankings affirms the strength of our programs and our commitment to academic excellence."

Full list of USFs top-50 programs:

Industrial and Organizational Psychology* – 3 (No. 1 in Florida)

Criminology* – 18

Audiology – 18 (No. 1 in Florida)

Public Health – Social and Behavioral Sciences – 21 (No. 1 in Florida)

Nursing – Master’s – 22 (No. 1 in Florida)

Public Health – 26 (No. 1 in Florida)

Rehabilitation Counseling – 27 (No. 1 in Florida)

Library and Information Studies* – 29

Business – Part‐time MBA – 38

Public Health – Healthcare Management – 39

Speech-Language Pathology – 40

Nursing – Anesthesia – 40 (No. 1 in Florida)

Physical Therapy – 40

Engineering – Industrial/Manufacturing/Systems – 41

Medical – Graduates Practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas/Medically Underserved Areas – 45

Engineering – Environmental/Environmental Health – 46 (No. 1 in Florida)

Education – Overall – 47

Nursing – Doctor of Nursing Practice – 47

Full list of USF’s 51-100 programs:

Physician's Assistant/Associate Studies* – 58

Business – Executive MBA – 59

Pharmacy – 60

Business – Real Estate MBA – 61

Psychology* – 62

Business – Entrepreneurship MBA – 63

Engineering -- Aerospace/Aeronautical/Astronautical – 63

Clinical Psychology – 65

Business – Supply Chain Management MBA – 72

Engineering – Civil – 75

Engineering – Computer – 77

Engineering – Chemical – 78

Business – MBA Marketing – 79

Business – Business Analytics MBA – 80

Engineering – Electrical/Electronic/Communications – 80

Social Work* – 83

Engineering – Overall – 83

Computer Science – 83

Business – Management MBA – 85

Business – Finance MBA – 89

Business – Accounting – 94

Engineering -- Biomedical Engineering/Bioengineering – 97

Business – Full‐time MBA – 98

Sociology* – 100

As U.S. News does not release new rankings for every program, every year, rankings denoted with an asterisk have been republished this year.

According to U.S. News, rankings are generated through “ranking indicators” derived from reputation and/or data reported by each institution. For some programs, U.S. News evaluates key areas such as expert opinions in the field, opportunities for student engagement, resources for student support and career success, as well as faculty and student performance, in terms of existing credentials, research impact and metrics such as student job placement.

In addition to today’s graduate program rankings, in September USF reached an all-time high among all public or private universities in America in U.S. News’ annual ranking of the best colleges and landed inside the top 50 public universities for the seventh year in a row.

About the University of South Florida

The University of South Florida is a top-ranked research university serving approximately 50,000 students from across the globe at campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota-Manatee and USF Health. In 2025, U.S. News & World Report recognized USF with its highest overall ranking in university history, as a top 50 public university for the seventh consecutive year and as one of the top 15 best values among all public universities in the nation. U.S. News also ranks the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine in the highest tier, placing it as one of the top 16 medical schools in the nation and inside the top 10 among public universities. USF is a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), a group that includes only the top 3% of universities in the U.S. With an all-time high of $750 million in research funding in 2025 and as a top 20 public university for producing U.S. patents, USF uses innovation to transform lives and shape a better future. The university generates an annual economic impact of nearly $10 billion for the state of Florida. USF’s Division I athletics teams compete in the American Conference. Learn more at www.usf.edu.