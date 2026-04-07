Ufunded Introduces Verifiable Payout Reports, Raising the Standard for Transparency in Funded Trading





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry often defined by opacity and unverifiable performance claims, Ufunded has introduced Audited Payout Reports, a new standard for verifiable trading performance designed to raise the bar on transparency and credibility in funded trading. The initiative marks a deliberate shift away from marketing-driven recognition formats toward structured, auditable records that can be meaningfully used beyond the firm itself.

The new reporting system provides traders with formal, data-driven documentation of their performance and payouts. Each report is designed to serve as independently verifiable proof of performance, rather than as a purely promotional artifact.

“For over three years, we deliberately chose not to issue payout certificates,” said Nikolaus d., Growth Lead at Ufunded. “While this may have gone against our own commercial interests, it would’ve not aligned with our core values of raising the bar.”

The introduction of Payout Reports builds on Ufunded’s broader effort to embed structural transparency into funded trading. Earlier, the company published its Transparency Report, sharing data that is seldom – if ever – disclosed by industry peers and in many cases remains entirely hidden from public view. The public report (accessible via https://ufunded.com/regulatory ) outlines key metrics such as admission rates and payout activity, offering a rare, data-backed perspective on how admitted traders perform at the world’s first instant funding firm. It also highlights how the combination of instant funding and education-first principles can have a measurable impact on trader outcomes.

In parallel, Ufunded employs an objective, algorithmic payout system that eliminates discretionary decision-making in the payout process, ensuring that eligible payouts are processed strictly according to the agreement and typically completed within minutes of a request, with the corresponding audited payout report generated and made available to the trader in the same flow.

Building on this foundation, the new payout reporting system introduces a standardized framework for documenting performance. Each payout is accompanied by a dedicated, standardized PDF report detailing key quantitative metrics such as win rate and other performance statistics. In addition, this information is published as a live verification page that includes a broader set of data points. Beyond individual reports, Ufunded also provides a continuously updated all-time track record, offering a comprehensive and evolving view of each trader’s performance history.







Unlike traditional payout confirmations or certificates, which often serve primarily promotional purposes, Ufunded’s reports are designed to function as independently verifiable records of activity and performance. This level of verifiability remains unprecedented within the industry, where performance is still frequently communicated through screenshots, testimonials, or non-standardised formats.

Beyond internal recognition, payout reports allow traders to build a portable, externally credible track record that can be referenced beyond the firm itself, whether in professional discussions, capital allocation opportunities, or long-term career development within the trading ecosystem. To protect that credibility, access to Ufunded’s platform is limited to traders who are pre‑screened and introduced by partnered trading academies and communities, and who complete a personal demonstration call where suitability and expectations are assessed.



Industry observers have long pointed to the lack of standardized, verifiable performance data as a limiting factor in the evolution of funded trading. In many cases, traders rely on fragmented or non-verifiable proof of results, making it difficult to establish trust at scale. By introducing a structured reporting layer grounded in consistency and verification, Ufunded directly addresses this gap and aligns firm-level gatekeeping with trader‑level proof of performance as an added benefit for its traders.



The launch of Payout Reports reflects a broader shift toward institutional-grade standards within the space. By focusing on integrity, transparency, and verifiability, Ufunded is positioning itself at the intersection of trading performance and data credibility. As the funded trading industry continues to mature, verifiable reporting frameworks like Ufunded’s are likely to shape how trader performance is measured, communicated, and ultimately trusted.







Each trader receives a live, publicly accessible verification page, which also features real-time, verified payouts from other traders within the firm, available here: https://my.ufunded.com/verify/CC1F2A84E771



About Ufunded

Ufunded.com is part of an innovative fintech ecosystem built around instant, performance-based funding and education-first principles. The trading platform uses machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence to allocate notional risk capital of up to $1m per trader based on observed behavior and performance. Its all-in-one environment integrates TradingView-powered charting, a personal performance dashboard, an automated trading journal, and other tools designed to reinforce learning through continuous feedback loops. Access is strictly invite-only and available exclusively through a small number of hand-selected trading academies and institutions worldwide that pre-screen and personally introduce suitable candidates into the ecosystem.

Contact

Gretchen Pahia

Ufunded

press@ufunded.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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