New York City Scaffold Accident Lawyer: Workers' Compensation for Undocumented Workers in NY

New York, NY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of undocumented workers build, renovate, and demolish structures across New York City every day. When one of them falls from a scaffold, gets struck by falling debris, or suffers a serious injury on a job site, the fear of deportation often keeps them from ever calling a lawyer. That fear, according to New York City Scaffold construction accident lawyer Steven Louros, costs injured workers millions of dollars in compensation they are legally entitled to collect. In a newly published legal guide, Louros breaks down the protections that New York state law provides to undocumented construction workers and explains why immigration status has no bearing on a worker's right to file an injury claim.

The full guide is available at: https://louroslawny.com/can-undocumented-workers-file-construction-accident-claims-in-ny/

New York Courts Have Been Clear: Immigration Status Does Not Bar a Construction Accident Claim

There is a widespread misconception among construction workers in New York City that being undocumented means you cannot sue after a job site injury. That is not true. New York courts have ruled repeatedly that immigration status is irrelevant to a worker's right to a safe workplace. Property owners and contractors cannot dodge liability by pointing to a worker's lack of legal papers. In most cases, courts will not even allow the defense to bring up immigration status at trial because it is considered prejudicial and has nothing to do with who caused the accident.

"I have sat across from workers who waited months to call us because someone on the job told them they would get deported if they filed a claim," said Steven Louros, founder of the Law Office of Steven Louros in Manhattan. "That is a scare tactic. It is not the law. New York protects every worker on a construction site, and we make sure our clients understand that from day one."

Workers' Compensation Benefits Are Available Regardless of Immigration Status

Under New York Workers' Compensation Law Section 102, undocumented workers are eligible for the same benefits as any other employee. That includes coverage for medical treatment, partial wage replacement while recovering, and disability benefits for long-term or permanent injuries. Employers in New York are required to carry workers' compensation insurance for all employees. The law does not carve out exceptions based on a worker's citizenship or immigration status.

The Louros guide notes that many undocumented workers are unaware these benefits exist or believe they are not eligible. In practice, the workers' compensation system in New York processes claims without asking about immigration status at all.

Third-Party Lawsuits Give Undocumented Workers Access to Full Compensation

Workers' compensation covers medical bills and a portion of lost wages, but it does not cover pain and suffering. For construction workers who suffered serious injuries on a New York City job site, that is where third-party lawsuits become critical. According to the New York City scaffold accident lawyer Steven Louros, undocumented workers have the same right as documented workers to file claims under Labor Law Section 240 (the Scaffold Law), Section 241(6), and Section 200. These statutes allow injured workers to sue property owners and general contractors directly for full damages, including compensation for pain, suffering, permanent disability, and future lost earning capacity.

The Scaffold Law in particular creates strict liability, meaning that if a worker fell from an elevated surface because proper safety equipment was not provided, the property owner or contractor is presumed at fault. The injured worker does not have to prove negligence. That legal standard applies equally to documented and undocumented workers.

The Construction Accidents That Hit Undocumented Workers the Hardest

Undocumented workers are disproportionately represented in the most dangerous segments of the construction industry. They are often assigned to roofing, demolition, and scaffold work with minimal training and inadequate safety equipment. The Louros guide identifies the most common accident types affecting this population across the five boroughs: falls from scaffolds and ladders, roof collapses on residential and commercial projects, being struck by falling tools or materials, collapsing scaffolding or unsecured platforms, and trench or excavation cave-ins.

The resulting injuries are often catastrophic. Traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, crushed limbs, and permanent disability are common outcomes. For workers without legal status, the financial consequences are even more severe because they often lack health insurance and cannot afford to miss extended time from work.

Employers Cannot Use Immigration Status to Intimidate Injured Workers

One of the biggest barriers for undocumented workers is the threat of retaliation. Some employers and contractors try to silence injured workers by threatening to contact immigration authorities. That conduct is illegal under New York law. Employers cannot fire, punish, or threaten to report a worker for filing a safety complaint or pursuing an injury claim. Workers who face this kind of retaliation may have grounds for additional legal action against the employer.

"We tell every client the same thing: if your boss threatened you after you got hurt, that threat is a separate violation of the law," Louros said. "It does not matter what your papers say. You got hurt on a job site in New York, and New York law says you have rights. Full stop."

Steps Undocumented Workers Should Take After a Construction Accident in NYC

The guide published by the Louros firm lays out a clear set of steps for undocumented workers who are injured on a construction site. First, seek medical attention right away, even if the injury seems manageable at first. Second, report the accident to a supervisor if it is safe to do so. Third, document the scene, including photos of equipment, conditions, and the names of any witnesses. Fourth, do not give any recorded statements to insurance adjusters or contractors without first speaking to a lawyer. And fifth, contact an experienced NYC construction accident attorney who understands the unique concerns that undocumented workers face.

Louros emphasized that time is critical in these cases. Evidence disappears quickly on active construction sites, and the statute of limitations puts a hard deadline on when a claim can be filed.

Multilingual Legal Representation for NYC's Construction Workforce

Language barriers compound the challenges that undocumented construction workers already face when pursuing injury claims. The Law Office of Steven Louros addresses this directly by staffing native-speaking legal assistants from China and Korea and providing full translation and interpretation services in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean. The firm handles cases across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Long Island.

"A lot of the workers we represent came to this country to build a better life, and they are literally building this city," Louros said. "When they get hurt, the last thing they should worry about is whether a lawyer will understand them. Our office speaks their language. That is not a slogan. It is how we operate every single day."

For undocumented workers who want to learn more about their legal rights after a construction accident in New York, the full guide from the Law Office of Steven Louros is available online at louroslawny.com.

About the Law Office of Steven Louros



Law Office of Steven Louros

The Law Office of Steven Louros is a Manhattan-based personal injury firm that represents construction workers and accident victims throughout New York City, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Long Island. The firm handles Labor Law Section 240 Scaffold Law claims, construction site injury cases, third-party accident lawsuits, and workers' compensation claims for both documented and undocumented workers. With native-speaking legal staff in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean, the firm serves the diverse communities that make up New York's construction workforce. Free consultations are available.

Media Contact

Law Office of Steven Louros

1261 Broadway, Suite 507

New York, NY 10001

Phone: (212) 481-5275

https://louroslawny.com

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