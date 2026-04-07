Natural Remedies Awarded American Botanical Council’s 2026 Varro E. Tyler Commercial Investment in Phytomedicinal Research Award

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Botanical Council (ABC) presented Natural Remedies with the prestigious 2026 ABC Varro E. Tyler Commercial Investment in Phytomedicinal Research Award during the Botanical Excellence Awards ceremony on March 3 at Natural Products Expo West . Suresh Lakshmikanthan, Ph.D. , chief business officer at Natural Remedies, accepted the award, which recognizes the company’s sustained commitment to clinical research across multiple medicinal plants.





“What stands out about Natural Remedies is the depth and consistency of its investment in human clinical research,” said Mark Blumenthal , founder and executive director of the American Botanical Council. “The company has taken a long-term view, applying rigorous scientific methods to botanicals with global relevance and helping advance a more credible and evidence-based foundation for various traditionally-used herbal medicines.”

Natural Remedies’ sustained investment in clinical research encompasses multiple botanicals with traditional use and emerging clinical evidence. The company has consistently applied rigorous study designs to explore how plants such as holy basil, turmeric, bacopa, andrographis and licorice can influence human health, bridging traditional knowledge with modern science.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award from the American Botanical Council,” said Anurag Agarwal , managing director, Natural Remedies. “This recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to scientific integrity, rigorous research, and advancing evidence-based botanicals globally. We are grateful to the American Botanical Council for upholding the highest standards of excellence in the herbal industry.”





Named for the late Professor Varro E. Tyler — former dean of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmacal Sciences at Purdue University and an early member of the American Botanical Council’s Board of Trustees — the award reflects ABC’s longstanding mission to advance responsible research, education and quality standards in herbal medicine. Tyler helped shape the organization’s early publications and programs in pharmacognosy, ethnobotany and botanical education, including work related to ABC’s English translation and publication of the German Commission E Monographs.

Blumenthal said Natural Remedies was selected for its exceptional commitment to scientific and clinical research on andrographis, bacopa, holy basil, licorice, and turmeric. With more than 20 published human clinical trials, the company has documented both traditional and emerging health applications of botanicals widely used in Indian systems of medicine, including support for cold and flu, cognitive function, digestive health, joint comfort and stress resilience.

Natural Remedies’ botanical innovation began with Bacomind , a clinically researched bacopa extract positioned as an industry reference standard for cognitive function. Its portfolio has since expanded to include Holixer for stress and mood, GutGard for digestive health and GLP-1 support, Ashwa.30 for stress and vitality, Turmacin for joint support and AP-Bio for immune health. Each branded ingredient is supported by clinical and preclinical research designed to deliver targeted, science-backed solutions across key health categories. Natural Remedies develops clinically supported, branded botanical ingredients used in dietary supplements and health products worldwide. The company maintains vertically integrated operations with a focus on sustainability, traceability and safety, and its ingredients are certified kosher and halal.

The 2026 Varro E. Tyler Commercial Investment in Phytomedicinal Research Award highlights both the American Botanical Council’s role in promoting scientific rigor in the herbal sector and Natural Remedies’ position as a research-driven botanical company at a time when substantiation and transparency remain central to industry credibility.

To learn more visit Natural Remedies at: https://naturalremedieshumanhealth.com .

About Natural Remedies

With a history dating back to 1950, Natural Remedies is an internationally recognized botanical healthcare company focused on combining traditional herbal wisdom with modern science. The company develops clinically supported, high-quality botanical branded ingredients used in health and wellness products around the world. Its team of 45-plus scientists has published more than 230 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and contributed to global standards in herbal medicine. Natural Remedies is committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation across its entire supply chain and all ingredients are certified kosher and halal.

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