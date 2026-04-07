Univest Financial Corporation to Hold First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 earnings on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Pre-registration

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.

Conference Call registration link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I46085961

Audio

Dial in number: 1-800-715-9871

Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

*Please mention Access Code 46085 or “Univest Financial Corporation First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call” to the operator.

Replay

Link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I46085961

Available until: April 30, 2026

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.4 billion in assets and $5.9 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.