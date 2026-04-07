Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Market to Surge to $67.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by CRISPR Advances, Genomic Diagnostics and Expanding Clinical Applications

Boston, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DNA read, write and edit market is projected to grow from $21.4 billion in 2024 to $67.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%, according to a new report from BCC Research.

The report, Global DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market, provides comprehensive analysis of the sequencing, synthesis and genome editing technologies transforming healthcare, agriculture, industrial biotechnology and fundamental research.

Key Findings

The market will reach $67.7 billion by 2030 , growing at an extraordinary 21.2% CAGR — one of the fastest growth rates across all life sciences technology sectors — driven by expanding clinical applications of genome editing, surging demand for genomic diagnostics and accelerating private investment in CRISPR-based therapeutics.

, growing at an extraordinary 21.2% CAGR — one of the fastest growth rates across all life sciences technology sectors — driven by expanding clinical applications of genome editing, surging demand for genomic diagnostics and accelerating private investment in CRISPR-based therapeutics. North America leads with 43.5% market share , reflecting the region's dominant position in genomics research, pharmaceutical R&D investment and clinical adoption of next-generation sequencing and gene editing technologies.

, reflecting the region's dominant position in genomics research, pharmaceutical R&D investment and clinical adoption of next-generation sequencing and gene editing technologies. The growing need for early detection of chronic diseases is a primary demand driver , as genomic sequencing and molecular diagnostics enable increasingly precise identification of disease risk, treatment response prediction and therapeutic monitoring.

, as genomic sequencing and molecular diagnostics enable increasingly precise identification of disease risk, treatment response prediction and therapeutic monitoring. CRISPR technology is expanding rapidly into clinical applications , with next-generation CAR-T therapies, in vivo gene editing treatments, and CRISPR-based diagnostic platforms creating substantial new market segments beyond traditional research use.

, with next-generation CAR-T therapies, in vivo gene editing treatments, and CRISPR-based diagnostic platforms creating substantial new market segments beyond traditional research use. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases continues to drive demand for rapid, scalable sequencing capabilities for pathogen surveillance, outbreak tracking and antimicrobial resistance monitoring.

continues to drive demand for rapid, scalable sequencing capabilities for pathogen surveillance, outbreak tracking and antimicrobial resistance monitoring. The competitive landscape spans sequencing leaders, gene editing pioneers and synthesis specialists, including Agilent Technologies, Beam Therapeutics, Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Genomics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GenScript, Illumina, Integrated DNA Technologies, Merck KGaA, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PacBio, QIAGEN, Revvity, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Market Drivers

The DNA read, write and edit market sits at the convergence of multiple high-growth trends. Clinical genomics is transitioning from specialty applications to routine care, driving sequencing volume growth. Gene editing is moving from research labs into therapeutic development pipelines, with approved CRISPR-based treatments validating the technology's clinical potential. DNA synthesis costs continue to decline, enabling synthetic biology applications across pharmaceuticals, agriculture and industrial biotechnology. And AI integration into DNA data analysis is accelerating insights and expanding the utility of genomic information.

Investment Considerations

At 21.2% CAGR, this market represents one of the most compelling growth opportunities in life sciences. The convergence of declining technology costs, expanding clinical utility, favorable regulatory momentum and growing private funding creates a powerful secular growth trajectory. However, investors should monitor regulatory evolution — particularly around genome editing in clinical settings — and the competitive dynamics between established sequencing platforms and emerging technologies. Companies with strong positions in clinical-grade sequencing, therapeutic gene editing and AI-powered genomic analysis are best positioned.

About the Report

Global DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market delivers comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by technology (sequencing, synthesis, editing), application, end user and geography, competitive intelligence, technology assessment and strategic forecasting through 2030.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/biotechnology/dna-technologies-market-report.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.