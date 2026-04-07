SalesCloser Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, BC, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its previously announced qualifying transaction, its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) on April 9, 2026, under the ticker symbol “SCAI” and CUSIP number 79467H102.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser, commented: “We are proud to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, marking an important milestone in SalesCloser’s evolution. Over the past year, we have focused on building and scaling our AI-driven sales platform, achieving strong early traction and significant growth in recurring revenue. As a public company, we look forward to accelerating our expansion, advancing our technology, and continuing to deliver value to our customers and shareholders.”

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is being listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”.

For more information, visit the SalesCloser website at: https://salescloser.ai

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 604-990-2714

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

Phone: (318) 508-9755

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company’s products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, including SalesCloser, references to the growth of the Company’s product portfolio and future profitability, including whether additional products or features may be developed in the future, and the functionality and timing of such products, financial results or operational activities that may be undertaken by the Company, completion of either or both of the LOI and the Proposed Transaction, completion of the Bridge Financing, the ability of the Company to successfully negotiate and enter into an updated forbearance and reservation of rights letter with its senior lender, the ability of the Loan to adequately support the Company’s working capital and short-term liquidity requirements, the results of the Company’s cost-savings, research and development and other initiatives, expectations around the outcome of applications for any of the Company’s patents, any future acquisitions or other activities done to grow the Company both organically or inorganically, expectations, beliefs, plans, future operations, the impact of broader economic factors including inflation and other general economic risks on the Company, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, assumptions, including those related to trends and prospects, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “projects”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product’s revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.