SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Medpace Holdings, Inc. Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 8, 2026

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Medpace Holdings, Inc. ("Medpace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MEDP) between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Jan Durbin v. Medpace Holdings, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:26-cv-00346) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/medpace-holdings-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Medpace's backlog cancellation rate. Defendants continuously touted "well behaved" cancellation rates. Furthermore, Medpace made clear that cancellations were not caused by weak business or a weak funding environment, providing investors with overly positive growth expectations that could not maintain the projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio.

On February 9, 2026, Medpace issued a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below the guidance of 1. 15. Following this news, the price of Medpace's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $530.35 per share on February 9, 2026, Medpace's common stock price fell to $446. 05 per share on February 10, 2026, a decline of more than 15.9%.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage MEDP shareholders to step forward before the June 8, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in MEDP common stock, you have until June 8, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com