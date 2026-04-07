University of Miami MBA rises to No. 39 in U.S. News rankings, highest in school history

Miami, Florida, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Miami’s Full-Time MBA program reached an historic milestone with its highest ranking to date at No. 39 in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 rankings , marking an 11-place climb from last year and a 36-place rise over three years. For the first time, the program also tied for the top spot in Florida.

This ascent reflects growing national recognition and a focused strategy on lifelong career success that delivers results for MBA students.

“Breaking into the top 40 for the first time is a defining milestone for the University of Miami and a powerful affirmation that our strategy is working,” said Paul A. Pavlou , dean of the business school. “This ranking reflects our momentum, the success of our students, and the growing national recognition of the University of Miami as a rising force in higher education.”

The Full-Time MBA’s momentum anchors broader progress across the business school. This year, the University of Miami earned national specialty rankings from U.S. News for the first time, with multiple programs placing in the top 50.

Newly ranked business specialties include:

No. 29 information systems MBA programs, No. 2 in Florida

No. 33 real estate MBA programs, No. 3 in Florida

No. 34 international business MBA programs, No. 2 in Florida

No. 40 accounting programs, No. 2 in Florida

No. 46 finance MBA programs, No. 2 in Florida

No. 51 executive MBA programs, No. 2 in Florida

No. 54 business analytics MBA programs, No. 2 in Florida

The recognition signals broad-based national momentum in the core areas shaping modern business education.

“This is a breakthrough moment for the University of Miami,” Pavlou said. “For the first time, our excellence is being recognized nationally across all major business disciplines. This is more than symbolic. It is a watershed moment. It means the business school at the University of Miami is no longer simply rising. It is claiming its place among the nation’s best.”

Widely regarded as one of the most influential measures of business school performance, U.S. News & World Report places significant weight on employment outcomes, salaries and student quality. Miami Herbert’s continued rise reflects strong gains across all these dimensions, including excellent job placement, the most competitive incoming class in history and increasing visibility among academic and industry leaders.

“Our rise in the national rankings reflects how deliberately we’ve adapted to a rapidly changing business landscape, especially with the integration of AI into our classrooms,” said Marianna Makri , associate professor and program director. “We’re not just teaching students about emerging technologies; we’re embedding them into how students learn, make decisions and solve real-world problems. That willingness to evolve has made our program more relevant, more dynamic and ultimately more successful in preparing graduates to lead.”

Leaders said the debut in specialty rankings reflects the strength of the school’s academic programs, its growing faculty visibility, and its commitment to student career outcomes, industry engagement, and research excellence.

“What makes this achievement so important is its breadth,” said Indraneel Chakraborty , associate dean of graduate programs. “We are now being recognized across technology, finance, accounting, analytics, international business, real estate and executive education. That kind of range signals more than progress in a single program. It reflects the emergence of the business school at the University of Miami as a national player.”

This latest milestone aligns with Miami Herbert’s broader 2025-29 strategic vision, known as the “ Moonshot Project ,” which sets an ambitious course to elevate the school into the Top 20 business schools globally by its centennial. With its momentum in the U.S. News rankings now firmly established, the University of Miami MBA program continues to distinguish itself as one of the fastest-rising programs in the country.

“The University of Miami is no longer knocking on the door,” Pavlou said. “We are now on the map, and we intend to stay.”

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