Get Covered Illinois Announces New Tax Time Easy Enrollment Program

Chicago, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open enrollment has ended, but uninsured Illinoisans can still enroll in a health insurance plan through the state’s new Tax Time Easy Enrollment program. The program provides a pathway to coverage for residents as part of the annual tax filing process. With the deadline to file taxes approaching on April 15, Get Covered Illinois is encouraging filers to take advantage of this new program.

When completing their IL-1040, residents seeking coverage should check the Health Insurance box on line 42 and indicate which household members need insurance. The Illinois Department of Revenue will share information about the household, such as income and household size, with Get Covered Illinois. Filers will receive a notice from Get Covered Illinois outlining their projected eligibility for health coverage, including potential qualification for premium tax credits or Medicaid. If eligible for Marketplace insurance, the customer has 60 days from the date on the notice to apply and enroll in a health plan. Checking the box does not affect the filer’s tax return and does not require any commitment to enroll in coverage.

“By embedding health insurance enrollment into the annual tax filing process, Illinois is making it easier than ever for residents to take the first step toward getting covered," said Get Covered Illinois Director Morgan Winters. “As a state-based marketplace, we now have the ability to create programs like Tax Time Easy Enrollment that open new pathways to coverage for our residents.”

Get Covered Illinois also offers special enrollment periods to residents who experience qualifying life events.



Residents who experience a life change like loss of health coverage, marriage, or the birth of a child may also qualify for a special enrollment period. This year, Get Covered Illinois added pregnancy as a qualifying life event. “Illinois continues to expand access to coverage by aligning enrollment with the real-life moments when people need care,” said Director Winters. “By recognizing pregnancy as a qualifying life event, we’re making it easier for Illinoisans to enroll in coverage when they need it most.”

For more information and to apply for coverage, residents can visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov/SpecialEnrollment or connect with a certified broker or navigator who can provide free enrollment assistance.

About Get Covered Illinois

Get Covered Illinois is the state’s official health insurance marketplace and a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance. The marketplace helps residents shop, compare, and enroll in quality, affordable health coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Free, one-on-one enrollment assistance is available statewide from certified navigators and licensed brokers. For more information or to get help signing up for coverage, visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov or call 1-866-311-1119 (TTY: 711)