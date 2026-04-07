Relief on Wheels: SBA Launches Mobile Recovery Vehicles

WASHINGTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No survivor should ever be left behind. This is the driving force behind a new initiative from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) designed to bring disaster assistance directly to the people who need it most, wherever they are.

In the aftermath of disasters, many survivors face a critical challenge: accessing timely help. Distance, infrastructure damage, and limited resources can stand in the way of recovery. Now, SBA is removing those barriers with the launch of its Mobile Recovery Vehicles (MRVs) - a powerful new tool to deliver support straight to hard-to-reach communities.

“Disasters can leave people feeling isolated and unsure where to turn,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience. “These vehicles allow SBA to meet survivors where they are and deliver support quickly so families and businesses can begin their recovery.”

With MRVs, survivors can:

Learn about disaster loan programs for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits

Receive one-on-one guidance through the application process

By bringing resources directly into neighborhoods, rural areas, and impacted regions, SBA is expanding access to vital recovery services. Even in the worst disaster, help is not out of reach.

To apply online visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration