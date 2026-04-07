Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity for Luxury Living at Toll Brothers at StoneCreek in Richmond, Texas

RICHMOND, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for Houston-area home shoppers to purchase a new luxury home at Toll Brothers at StoneCreek, an exclusive community located in Richmond, Texas. Only a limited number of quick move-in homes remain available for sale in this desirable neighborhood.

Toll Brothers at StoneCreek brings luxury and sophistication to the StoneCreek Estates master plan. This community offers elegant home designs ranging from 2,941 to 3,813 square feet, with quick move-in homes from the mid-$600,000s. The homes are situated within a scenic, nature-inspired setting and feature move-in ready and quick move-in opportunities to suit any lifestyle.





Residents of Toll Brothers at StoneCreek will enjoy resort-style amenities, including a pool, splash pad, playground, walking trails, and tennis courts. The community is within walking distance of Don Carter Elementary School and is conveniently located near the shopping and dining destinations of Sugar Land Town Square. With easy access to Interstate 69 and less than an hour from downtown Houston, Toll Brothers at StoneCreek offers an ideal location for families and professionals alike.

"Toll Brothers at StoneCreek offers home shoppers the opportunity to live in a beautifully designed home within a vibrant, family-friendly community," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "With limited homes remaining, this is truly the final chance to join this sought-after neighborhood."

The Sales Center is located at 5318 Gilded Estates Drive in Richmond. For more information, call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6307bcc0-6b5d-4f9b-b78c-10f1c5eb0020

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)