Nutanix to Extend Nutanix Agentic AI, Empowering Neoclouds to Deliver Higher Value AI Services

Designed to complement AI infrastructure automation and AI platform services with a new multitenant and AI management portal

Will enable secure, governed self-service consumption by AI engineers and agentic AI developers





CHICAGO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- .NEXT Conference – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it will introduce new capabilities in the second half of 2026 for its Nutanix Agentic AI solution that are designed to help a new generation of AI cloud providers, known as neoclouds, to deliver secure, scalable AI services to AI engineers and agentic AI developers.

The agentic AI era has fueled the emergence of neocloud providers offering rapid access to GPUs through flexible, on-demand services. While demand has largely been driven by AI training workloads from a small number of large customers, the next phase of AI will center on scaling inference and running agentic AI applications in production for a large number of enterprise customers. As organizations deploy and scale these agentic AI applications, they increasingly require platforms that deliver enterprise-grade security, performance, control, and self-service capabilities for developers while reducing the cost per token for AI services.

To meet these demands, neocloud providers are evolving from GPU infrastructure providers into full AI service platforms.

Nutanix will enable neoclouds to deliver a broader catalog of AI services including GPU-as-a-service, Kubernetes-as-a-service, and an enterprise-ready AI platform service powered by Nutanix Agentic AI.

The Nutanix Agentic AI solution is a complete software stack purposely designed to help customers accelerate adoption of agentic AI. It reduces complexity, optimizes performance and security, and is designed to enable lower and more predictable token costs. The addition of a multitenant, multiservice portal enables neocloud providers to deliver high value AI services on their GPU infrastructure and support sovereign AI deployments, giving enterprise users greater control over their data, infrastructure, and AI operations.

“Demand for sovereign and specialized AI clouds is accelerating as organizations look for ways to access AI while maintaining control over their data,” said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Nutanix. “The Nutanix Agentic AI solution, with its secure multitenant and AI management portal, is designed to enable neocloud providers to rapidly deliver advanced high value AI services to enterprises and public sector organizations looking for powerful AI capabilities from trusted regional providers.”

Helping AI Cloud Providers Serve Multiple Customers

Nutanix Agentic AI updates will include the next generation of Nutanix’s multitenancy framework, delivered through Nutanix Service Provider Central, which is designed to help neocloud providers securely operate shared AI infrastructure at scale. The framework introduces strong tenant isolation and granular resource management, allowing providers to host multiple enterprises on the same physical GPU infrastructure while maintaining predictable performance, security, and data isolation.

With these capabilities, neocloud builders will be able to allocate GPU and compute resources dynamically across tenants, enforce tenant-specific security and networking policies, and enable independent AI environments for each customer with a comprehensive catalog of GPU-aaS, K8S-aaS, VM-aaS, Notebooks-aaS, VectorDB-aaS, and Models-aaS.

Nutanix Cloud Manager Expands AI Service Operations

Complementing the new multitenancy capabilities, enhancements to Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM) help service providers operate and monetize AI infrastructure as a service.

NCM offers monitoring of AI infrastructure and adds usage-based metering, enabling providers to track and bill customers based on GPU usage, API calls, or model consumption.

Together, these capabilities enable providers to manage capacity, monitor tenant usage, and operate distributed AI infrastructure through a unified management interface, helping neocloud builders deliver scalable AI services while maintaining operational control.

Analyst Commentary

“The deployment of autonomous agents is rapidly becoming the next frontier in enterprise AI, but this rise is introducing significant new risks related to data security, governance, and unpredictable performance. Organizations cannot manage this transformation on legacy infrastructure. Given these demands, Nutanix’s focus on strong governance, security, performance, tenant isolation, and predictable resource management in its purpose-built Agentic AI solution provides a welcome option for CIOs as they seek to deploy an enterprise-grade foundation for their AI agent strategy.”

— Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, Infrastructure, Cloud, DevOps, and Networking, Omdia

Customer and Ecosystem Commentary

“As enterprises move from AI pilots to production deployments, customers need infrastructure that is secure and built for multi-tenant environments. AMD and Nutanix are delivering a tightly integrated platform that enables developers to innovate faster while maintaining the control and governance required to run AI in production. This will ensure that enterprises and neoclouds can scale their AI factories with the performance, sovereignty, and flexibility needed to compete in the AI era.”

— Suresh Andani, Corporate Vice President, Compute & Enterprise AI, AMD

“As organizations navigate a distributed enterprise landscape, the need for consistent operations and data sovereignty has never been higher. By integrating Nutanix Cloud Platform capabilities with Cisco’s industry-leading infrastructure, and now extending into Cisco AI PODs, we are enabling enterprises to govern and scale their workloads with confidence. This collaboration delivers the performance and visibility required to manage modern applications wherever they live.”

— Jeremy Foster, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Cisco Compute

“As a leader in innovative service delivery, Elm remains at the forefront of deploying advanced AI solutions across the public and private sectors. Nutanix has been a strategic partner in realizing our vision for high-performance, GPU-powered workloads. We look forward to our continued collaboration, which aims to drive operational efficiency and deliver superior customer outcomes, specifically regarding token economics and accelerated time-to-production,”

— AbdulAziz Al-Ammar, Director of Infrastructure, Elm

“The rise of neoclouds is redefining how AI services are delivered, with security and sovereignty becoming foundational requirements. Through our collaboration with Nutanix on Intel® Xeon® processors, powered by Intel® Trust Domain Extensions (TDX), we are enabling service providers to build high-performance, multitenant AI platforms with hardware-enforced isolation and attested trust. This ensures that sensitive data and models remain protected in use, while delivering the scale and efficiency required for next-generation, agentic AI workloads.”

— Anand Pashupathy, Intel Vice President and Intel Product Assurance and Security (IPAS) General Manager

“Neocloud providers are leading the next AI wave, requiring infrastructure that can support massive multitenancy without compromising performance. Lenovo’s industry leading portfolio is designed to power the Nutanix Agentic AI stack. With Nutanix SP Central and Lenovo’s resilient ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile infrastructure, regional service providers can now offer a secure, governed environment for the most demanding agentic workflows.”

— Scott Patti, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo

"The explosive growth of AI has created a new set of capacity and management challenges for Neoclouds and innovative service providers. Persistent is thrilled to partner with Nutanix to design, build, and operate differentiated GPU-powered services for inferencing, Models-as-a-Service, and Agentic AI platforms and apps for our customers. Together, Persistent’s GPU deployment and Agentic AI solutions expertise, combined with Nutanix cloud and AI software including the upcoming SP Central offering, enable customers and providers to accelerate their speed to market.”

— Jaideep Dhok, Chief Operating Officer - Technology, Persistent Systems.

“As we integrate AI into our core business processes and customer applications, security and control are non-negotiable. The Nutanix Agentic AI solution provides the secure, governed infrastructure foundation that allows our teams the self-service capability they need to accelerate the development and deployment of AI innovation across our production environments.”

— Jasim Abdul Rahman, Group Chief Information Officer, Power International Holding

“Neocloud providers are at the forefront of delivering scalable, high-value AI services, and they require infrastructure that is both powerful and easy to operate at scale. Our collaboration with Nutanix will extend the Nutanix Agentic AI platform with Supermicro’s high-performance, AI-optimized systems, enabling secure, multi-tenant environments and streamlined management. Together, we empower service providers and enterprises to accelerate AI innovation while maintaining governance, efficiency, and control across increasingly complex AI workloads.”

— Cenly Chen, Chief Growth Officer at Supermicro

“Building and delivering services to enable Agentic AI workloads requires more than just scalable, high-performance GPU resources; it demands enterprise-grade security and robust control. At the core of our strategy, the AI Industrial Cloud serves as the central infrastructure for high-performance model training. By integrating the Nutanix Agentic AI solution, we are able to bridge the gap between training and production, offering a broader catalog of AI services—including enterprise-ready AI inference and Models-as-a-Service (MaaS)—to help our customers scale their AI initiatives securely.”

— Andreas Eisenreich, CTO Cloud & Infrastructure - Telekom Deutschland GmbH

“As a partner in the Nutanix Elevate SP eco-system, we deliver agile single and multitenant services—from IaaS to disaster recovery to AI and containers as a service, powered by Nutanix. We believe the Nutanix AI offerings for Neocloud will help Think Solutions’ clients fast track their AI initiatives and achieve superior business outcomes.”

— Pedro Duarte, Sales Director, Think Solutions

Availability

The new multitenant and NCM capabilities for Nutanix Agentic AI are available now for early access partners and are anticipated to be generally available in the second half of 2026.

Additional Resources

Read more about this news here and here .

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications, deploying enterprise AI workloads and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

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