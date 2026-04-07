Jim Rickards Releases His Most Personal Warning Yet: A Coming AI Crash Could Erase the Retirement You Spent a Lifetime Building

Baltimore, MD, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the Americans who have spent decades building toward retirement — saving carefully, investing sensibly, making the right choices year after year — Jim Rickards has a warning he says he wishes he didn't have to deliver.

In a newly released video presentation , Rickards argues that the Americans who have accumulated the most are now the most exposed to a coming AI market collapse that he believes is imminent — and that the very diligence that built their financial security could become the thing that leaves them most vulnerable, if they don't act before the window closes.

The Personal Stakes Rickards Puts on the Table

What sets this presentation apart from general market warnings is how directly Rickards addresses the personal dimension of what a severe late-career market crash actually means.

In the presentation he is blunt about the stakes. He warns that those who get caught in this meltdown could suffer devastating losses that could ruin their retirement — and that they could spend the next 5, 10, 15 and even 20 years just trying to recover. Then he makes it personal: "Look Aaron, I'm in my 70s. I don't have that kind of time. I can't delay my retirement because of a crash." It is, Rickards suggests, the same position millions of Americans watching will recognize in themselves.

Why This Warning Is Different

What separates Rickards' current warning from general market pessimism is its specificity. He is not predicting a vague downturn or a moderate correction. He is identifying a single company — with $1.4 trillion in financial ties to the rest of the AI sector — that he believes is already showing the distress signals of an imminent collapse. He is documenting the circular financing schemes and off-balance-sheet debt structures he believes will turn that one failure into a sector-wide crisis. And he is pointing to April 29th as the date when he believes the first publicly visible evidence of that collapse will surface through required earnings disclosures.

This is not general concern. It is a specific diagnosis, with a specific timeline — from the same man who sent his warning three weeks before Lehman Brothers fell, and three weeks before the fastest market crash in history.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent nearly five decades ensuring that the financial intelligence available to governments and institutions is also available to the ordinary Americans who need it most. He predicted the 2008 crash. He predicted the COVID market collapse. He is not in the business of crying wolf — he is in the business of making sure the people who worked hardest to build something don't lose it to a crisis they never saw coming. His research is published by Paradigm Press, rated 4.8 stars across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.