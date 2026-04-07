LeMaitre to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

 | Source: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 16, 2025, at 2:15 PM EDT.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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