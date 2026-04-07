Bill Hutchinson, Chairman & CEO of Dunhill Partners, Announces Sale of The Shops at Mockingbird in Dallas to Fund Advised by Crow Holdings Capital

DALLAS, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dunhill Partners, Inc., under the leadership of Chairman & CEO Bill Hutchinson, proudly announces the successful disposition of The Shops at Mockingbird, a high-profile retail destination located at 4550 West Mockingbird Lane in Dallas, Texas. The property has been acquired by a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, a nationally recognized real estate investment firm.

Spanning approximately 76,426 square feet and situated on roughly 6.4 acres, The Shops at Mockingbird stands as a premier retail asset in one of Dallas’s most dynamic and affluent corridors. The center is currently 94.7% leased and benefits from exceptional frontage and accessibility at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Lemmon Avenue. Its proximity to Dallas Love Field Airport and the prestigious Highland Park neighborhood positions the asset within a highly desirable urban infill location known for its robust consumer base and strong economic fundamentals.

Originally developed in 2008, the property is anchored by LA Fitness and features a curated mix of national and regional tenants that cater to the surrounding community. Its enduring performance reflects both the strength of the Dallas retail market and the strategic leasing and asset management approach employed by Dunhill Partners over the years.

The transaction marks another milestone in the distinguished career of Bill Hutchinson, whose vision and leadership have played a defining role in shaping Dallas’s commercial real estate landscape. Born William Lewald Hutchinson, his early years were spent in Monterrey, Mexico, where his parents served as Methodist missionaries. This international upbringing instilled in him a global outlook and fluency in Spanish, elements that continue to influence his business philosophy and relationship-driven approach.

After earning a degree in real estate and finance from Southern Methodist University in 1980, Hutchinson quickly established himself as a forward-thinking entrepreneur. In 1984, he founded Dunhill Partners, which has since evolved into one of Texas’s most respected privately held real estate investment and operating firms. Over the decades, he has demonstrated remarkable resilience, successfully navigating market cycles—including the Savings and Loan crisis—while consistently identifying opportunities to create value.

“Selling The Shops at Mockingbird represents the culmination of a long-term strategy focused on elevating well-located retail assets in high-growth markets,” said Hutchinson. “This property has been a standout within our portfolio, benefiting from exceptional demographics and sustained consumer demand. We are proud of its performance and confident it will continue to thrive under new ownership.”

Beyond this transaction, Hutchinson is widely recognized as a transformative figure in Dallas real estate. He has been instrumental in the revitalization of the Dallas Design District, turning it into a vibrant hub for design, culture, and commerce. His collaborations, including work with Richard Branson’s Virgin Group on Virgin Hotels Dallas, underscore his commitment to innovation and experiential development. Additionally, Bill Hutchinson is a passionate supporter of the arts and an advocate for integrating aesthetics and functionality in urban spaces.

The sale of The Shops at Mockingbird highlights continued investor appetite for stabilized, high-quality retail centers in prime urban locations. Properties that combine strong tenancy, strategic positioning, and access to affluent consumers remain highly sought after, particularly in resilient markets like Dallas.

About Dunhill Partners, Inc.

Dunhill Partners is a Dallas-based real estate investment and operating company specializing in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of retail properties throughout Texas and the Southwest. The firm is known for its disciplined investment strategy, hands-on management approach, and commitment to enhancing the communities it serves. Through thoughtful redevelopment and strategic leasing, Dunhill Partners consistently transforms underutilized properties into thriving commercial destinations.

Media Contact

Dunhill Partners, Inc.

3100 Monticello Ave, Suite 300

Dallas, TX 75205

Phone: (214) 373-7500

Email: info@dunhillpartners.com