BoardingArea Launches Milepoint: The First AI-Powered Frequent Flyer Answer Engine Dedicated to Airline Miles and Loyalty Programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoardingArea, a leading travel publisher dedicated to frequent flyer information, today announced the launch of Milepoint, the first AI-powered answer engine designed specifically for frequent flyers.

Milepoint transforms how travelers access information by replacing the traditional search box with a chatbot-like experience. Readers can ask questions in natural language—such as “How can I get IHG Diamond Status?” or “Why do airlines change their rewards programs?”—and instantly receive concise, fact-based answers, along with links and citations to relevant articles across the BoardingArea Network.

Developed in collaboration with Prorata.ai, Milepoint is trained exclusively on BoardingArea’s trusted, original content, ensuring accuracy, credibility, and proper attribution to the bloggers who create it. Each response includes sentence-level citations that let readers dig deeper into source material.

How Milepoint Works

Fact-Based Responses: Generates concise answers grounded in content from BoardingArea’s bloggers.





Citations and Context: Every answer includes citations and links for further reading.





Conversational Experience: Offers chatbot-style interaction for a personalized and intuitive user experience.





Customized Insights: Over time, Milepoint learns reader interests to deliver more relevant answers.





Beta-Tested Engagement: Rolled out after a successful beta, where thousands of users engaged daily.





Milepoint is also a free service, giving travelers customized information for their specific needs and interests, while providing new ways for bloggers to reach engaged audiences.

“The future of travel search isn’t search at all — it’s asking,” said Randy Petersen, founder of BoardingArea and FlyerTalk. “Milepoint is the first answer engine built specifically for frequent flyers, delivering trusted insights drawn from decades of loyalty expertise.”

The Milepoint team combines AI with a human touch, curating content from BoardingArea’s extensive library and social channels, while monitoring conversations to continuously improve performance.

With the launch of Milepoint, BoardingArea strengthens its role as the most trusted source of frequent flyer insights, offering travelers a powerful new tool to navigate the complex world of loyalty programs, travel rewards, and industry news.

“Content creators such as Milepoint shouldn’t have to choose between reach and control,” said Annelies Jansen, Chief Business Officer at ProRata, “Gist Answers, our custom-built tool, lets Milepoint enhance their own content without sacrificing editorial integrity or losing readers to search engines operating without attribution.”

About BoardingArea

BoardingArea is a multiplatform media company and a leading publisher of frequent flyer and travel loyalty content with over 200 million visits a year. Through its network of independent bloggers, BoardingArea delivers trusted insights, news, and strategies to millions of readers worldwide.

About Milepoint

Milepoint is the first AI-powered answer engine built exclusively for frequent flyers. By combining conversational AI with BoardingArea’s extensive content network, Milepoint provides trusted, citation-driven answers tailored to the needs of high-value travelers.

Media Contact:

Randy Petersen

Founder

randy@milepoint.com

+1 719-238-8073

milepoint.com