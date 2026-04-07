Scripps Sports, Nashville Predators partner on multi-year agreement to air National Hockey League team’s games

NASHVILLE and CINCINNATI, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nashville Predators and Scripps Sports have created a landmark multi-year media rights agreement that brings free, over-the-air access to the Predators’ National Hockey League games to fans across Middle Tennessee and beyond beginning with the 2026–27 NHL season.

This new agreement allows The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) to produce and distribute all local preseason, regular season and first-round playoff Predators games that are not allocated exclusively to national broadcasts. Scripps Sports will also broadcast live 30-minute pre-game and post-game shows for every locally broadcast Predators game.

Scripps, which owns WTVF NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, plans to use its second full-power local station in the Middle Tennessee area, WNPX-TV. WNPX, which will be the broadcast home of the Predators, will be branded “The Spot – Nashville 28” beginning this summer, featuring news and entertainment programming in addition to all locally produced Predators games when the NHL season starts in October.

In addition to the local TV broadcasts, the Predators and Scripps Sports will be introducing a new, direct-to-consumer experience where fans can livestream games throughout the local broadcast territory. More details on the streaming experience will be unveiled soon.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Scripps Sports in delivering broadcasts of Preds games for free to our fans,” said Sean Henry, chief executive officer of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. “Our partnership has been a natural fit as we are aligned on key community initiatives, and we greatly appreciate the way Scripps has embraced the Preds and our fans.

“Scripps’ ability and commitment to delivering our games across our broad television market and making them accessible to all is vital in fueling the passion of Smashville. The network’s dedication to exceptional production standards aligns with our goal of providing a first-class viewing experience for the best fans in sports. We are truly grateful to our new partners.”

“Scripps Sports could not be more pleased to become the broadcast partner for the Nashville Predators. Nashville is a hockey town, and this partnership makes Predators games available to the widest possible local audience,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “The combination of broadcast television and streaming guarantees that all Preds fans can follow the action wherever they choose to watch, on whatever device they choose.”

“The Predators and NewsChannel 5 have worked together for years to bring connection in our community, whether it’s through literacy drives, disaster relief or fun, family-friendly animated hockey games. Our partnership has always been about doing what’s best for our home and our neighbors,” said Lyn Plantinga, Scripps senior vice president of local media and WTVF general manager. “Now, we’re taking that connection even further, giving fans more access to the games they love while doubling down on our shared commitment to serve Middle Tennessee, both on and off the ice.”

The Predators join four other teams in Scripps Sports’ portfolio of NHL full-season media rights agreements: the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers and Utah Mammoth.

How to watch

Fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on “The Spot – Nashville 28” over the air with an antenna, on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory and on WTVF NewsChannel 5 when programming is designated. Games also will be available via the team’s soon-to-be-released live streaming app as well as the Tablo over-the-air DVR and streaming platform, allowing viewers to watch live or record games to enjoy later.

In addition to the over-the-air access being provided to Predators fans in Middle Tennessee on The Spot – Nashville 28, Scripps will look to partner with other broadcasters through the Preds’ five-state viewing territory of Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia for distribution of the full-season of Predators games in each local market. More details on how and where to watch will be provided on the team’s website before the start of the 2026-27 season this fall.

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), Major League Volleyball (MLV), Pro Cheer League (PCL), ATHLOS track-and-field, the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the Utah Mammoth, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, Denver Summit FC of the NWSL and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About the Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators were officially welcomed as the NHL's 27th franchise on May 4, 1998, and over the years, have evolved from a young franchise into an integral part of the Middle Tennessee community. Playing in the heart of Broadway and iconic SMASHVILLE at Bridgestone Arena – one of the busiest and most energetic venues in the country – the Predators boast one of the most unique atmospheres in the NHL. The team has seen success in recent seasons, celebrating their historic 25th Anniversary in 2023-24, and has continued to thrive, securing a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons. Notable highlights of this stretch include a memorable run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18 and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please go to NashvillePredators.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Scripps Sports

Jim Weiss – jim.weiss@scripps.com

For the Nashville Predators

Bill Wickett – bwickett@nashvillepredators.com

Nick Barnowski - nbarnowski@nashvillepredators.com

Abby Helper – ahelper@nashvillepredators.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/270fdea9-6d8b-4a24-9d47-ba3f88b33360