Twelve Georgia State Graduate Business Programs in 2026 U.S. News Rankings

ATLANTA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve master’s-level programs offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 “Best Graduate Schools,” released today (Apr. 7).

Information Systems is No. 10 among public university programs and No. 15 overall. It is offered as a STEM-designated M.S. in Information Systems and an MBA concentration.

is No. 10 among public university programs and No. 15 overall. It is offered as a STEM-designated M.S. in Information Systems and an MBA concentration. International Business is No. 13 among public university programs, No. 26 overall, and the top-ranked program in Georgia. It is offered as a Master of International Business and an MBA concentration.

is No. 13 among public university programs, No. 26 overall, and the top-ranked program in Georgia. It is offered as a Master of International Business and an MBA concentration. Real Estate is No. 15 among public university programs and No. 27 overall. It is offered as an M.S. in Commercial Real Estate and as an MBA concentration.

is No. 15 among public university programs and No. 27 overall. It is offered as an M.S. in Commercial Real Estate and as an MBA concentration. The Part-Time MBA is No. 20 among public university programs and No. 33 overall.

is No. 20 among public university programs and No. 33 overall. Business Analytics is No. 22 among public university programs and No. 39 overall. It is offered as a STEM-designated M.S.A. in Data Science & Analytics and a STEM-designated MBA major in business analysis.

is No. 22 among public university programs and No. 39 overall. It is offered as a STEM-designated M.S.A. in Data Science & Analytics and a STEM-designated MBA major in business analysis. Healthcare Management is No. 22 among public university programs and No. 39 overall. It is offered as a dual-degree MBA/MHA.

is No. 22 among public university programs and No. 39 overall. It is offered as a dual-degree MBA/MHA. Marketing is No. 28 among public university programs and No. 52 overall. It is offered as an M.S. in Marketing and an MBA concentration.

is No. 28 among public university programs and No. 52 overall. It is offered as an M.S. in Marketing and an MBA concentration. Finance is No. 28 among public university programs and No. 53 overall. It is offered as a STEM-designated M.S. in Finance and an MBA concentration.

is No. 28 among public university programs and No. 53 overall. It is offered as a STEM-designated M.S. in Finance and an MBA concentration. Accounting is No. 30 among public university programs and No. 56 overall. It is offered as a Master of Professional Accountancy and an MBA concentration.

is No. 30 among public university programs and No. 56 overall. It is offered as a Master of Professional Accountancy and an MBA concentration. Supply Chain Management is No. 32 among public university programs and No. 49 overall. It is offered as a STEM-designated M.S. in Supply Chain Management and an MBA concentration in operations.

is No. 32 among public university programs and No. 49 overall. It is offered as a STEM-designated M.S. in Supply Chain Management and an MBA concentration in operations. The Executive MBA is No. 32 among public university programs and No. 59 overall.

is No. 32 among public university programs and No. 59 overall. Entrepreneurship is No. 37 among public university programs and No. 63 overall. It is offered as an MBA concentration.

“We are pleased and proud of these U.S. News rankings, which reflect the relevance and responsiveness of our programs for working professionals and the esteem of our peer institutions,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College.

U.S. News bases its part-time MBA rankings on factors including peer assessment, median GMAT/GRE scores, median GPA, and average length of work experience. Two-hundred forty-five part-time programs met the criteria for consideration and were evaluated.

Business specialty and Executive MBA rankings depend on peer assessments from business school deans and directors of MBA programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Healthcare management programs are evaluated by accredited member institutions of the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education.

For more information, visit http://usnews.com.

Contact:

Holly Frew

Robinson College of Business

(404) 413-7076

hfrew@gsu.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eaffb26e-65b2-4fd0-8332-0e317dcd80ea