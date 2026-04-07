Poughkeepsie, N.Y., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: April 7, 2026

PRESS CONTACT: Anthony Proia, Director of Media Relations, anthony.proia@marist.edu

Marist University Unveils Comprehensive AI Strategy

to Prepare Students for an AI-Driven Future

New AI Academy Launching This Fall Among Efforts to Expand AI Literacy and Innovation

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Marist University today announced a bold and comprehensive institutional AI strategy designed to ensure every student—across all majors—graduates prepared to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world. The Marist+AI strategy looks to the future while remaining grounded in Marist’s commitment to a liberal arts education, experiential learning, and technological innovation. It is being released ahead of this week’s Hudson Valley AI Summit, which Marist will co‑host with Dutchess County Government on Thursday, April 9.

The Summit convenes national experts to explore the implications of AI’s expanding use and how to integrate ethics into practical AI solutions. Faculty and students will join industry leaders including Google, NYU Langone Health, State of New York, Westchester Medical Center, and Central Hudson.

The event will be followed by an afternoon session, “AI for Impact,” presented by IBM to explore the responsible use of AI in higher education and how to best use AI to enrich hands-on learning.

A Human-Centered Strategy

Marist’s AI strategy is grounded in a defining philosophy: technology should enhance—not replace—human potential. Centered around the University’s “and” not “or” educational approach and unique history rooted in the Marist Brothers’ focus on the intersection of humanistic inquiry and technological advancement, the vision integrates technical skills with ethical reflection to prepare students to navigate complex challenges with both competence and conscience.

“At Marist, we believe the future of AI is not about choosing between technology and humanity—it’s about advancing both,” said Marist President Kevin Weinman. “Grounded in our long‑standing belief that technology should elevate human potential, this strategy reflects thoughtful input from faculty, staff, and students over the past year. It does not change who we are—it amplifies who we have always been.”

New AI Academy Launching This Fall

The Marist+AI strategy includes the launch of a new AI Academy this fall, beginning with a 1‑credit interdisciplinary AI Literacy Bootcamp course for students, ensuring broad and equitable access to introductory AI literacy. The course will focus on providing a foundational knowledge of AI, review ethical and societal issues, and explore interdisciplinary applications of AI. Additional badges and micro-credentials are also in development, along with a complementary program for faculty that will provide flexible, self‑paced modules in AI Literacy.

“Collaborating alongside faculty and staff across campus in developing AI Academy initiatives reflects the very best of Marist—a community that embraces innovation and works together to prepare students for a continually evolving world,” said Dr. Carolyn Matheus, Professor of Information Systems and Director of the AI Academy. “This launch marks a milestone in our Marist+AI vision, and it’s only the beginning as we continue to develop opportunities to deepen AI literacy for students, faculty, and staff.”

The modules will showcase the broad AI expertise that already exists across campus, including representation from scholars and professionals in the School of Computer Science and Mathematics, School of Liberal Arts, James A. Cannavino Library, and Information Technology. This initiative ensures an interdisciplinary and accessible curriculum that pairs technical fluency with ethical reflection, human judgment, and interdisciplinary thinking.

A Three-Pillar AI Framework

The AI Academy is one of many initiatives outlined in the Marist+AI vision. The plan is structured around three integrated pillars that will shape academic programs, operations, research, and community engagement.

1. AI Readiness Across the University

Marist will integrate AI throughout the curriculum and university operations to deepen learning, modernize pedagogy, and strengthen student support.

A new interdisciplinary Applied AI minor was introduced last fall, an Ethics of AI course is being taught this spring, and a new concentration in AI Systems is being explored.AI is being embedded in the core curriculum to ensure students graduate with AI Literacy.AI Readiness Plans are being developed across academic and administrative units.

2. Universal AI Literacy to Strengthen Student Success

To ensure all Marist graduates are career-ready, the University will provide foundational and advanced AI learning opportunities for students, faculty, and staff.

A new AI Academy launching this fall, offering literacy programs for the entire campus.AI micro-credentials and badges signaling AI proficiencies.New campus-wide programs such as AI book clubs, speaker series, and ethics-focused discussions.

3. Ethical AI Innovation and Community Impact

Marist aspires to be a national leader in responsible AI, building new partnerships and contributing to global conversations on both the ethical and innovative uses of AI.

Funded innovation grants for faculty and staff to promote interdisciplinary experimentation.Industry collaborations with leading employers and government agencies that enhance experiential learning and highlight real-world ethical use cases.Expanded alumni engagement through AI-powered mentoring platforms and networking engagements for students.

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About Marist University: Founded in 1929, Marist University is a comprehensive, independent four-year institution that blends the liberal arts with pre-professional studies and emphasizes experiential learning to enrich classroom instruction. With campuses in Poughkeepsie, New York, and Florence, Italy, as well as more than 70 programs offering a variety of international study options, the University is a portal to the world and is devoted to nurturing a welcoming, inclusive community. Through six schools offering nearly 50 majors, Marist fosters the intellectual growth and well-being of its more than 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The University encourages students to explore beyond traditional academic boundaries, pursuing coursework and personal experiences that provide valuable occupational expertise and reflect their individual passions. Marist has been recognized as a top institution in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, The Princeton Review, and others.

Contact Info



Anthony Proia

anthony.proia@marist.edu

+1 917-721-3615

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