Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Clara Vista at Waterridge in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Austin-area luxury home community, Clara Vista at Waterridge , is now open for sale. Two designer-decorated model homes, the Tampico and Rainey home designs, will be unveiled to the public at the Grand Opening event this Saturday, April 11, from noon to 2 p.m. CT at 134 Shiner Ave. in Kyle, Texas.





Clara Vista at Waterridge offers 12 elegant single-family home designs across two distinct collections, the Brook and Spring Collections. The community features expansive home sites and sophisticated floor plans ranging from 3,152 to over 5,900 square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Pricing starts from the mid-$700,000s.

"Clara Vista at Waterridge is the perfect blend of luxury and functionality, providing home shoppers with spacious floor plans and access to incredible resort-style amenities in a desirable Kyle location," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “We are excited to debut our two stunning new model homes at the Grand Opening event this weekend.”





Residents will enjoy exclusive future amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, and playground, as well as proximity to local shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. The community is conveniently situated near Austin, offering easy access to vibrant entertainment and employment opportunities.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For more information about Clara Vista at Waterridge or to RSVP for the Grand Opening event on April 11, call 833-405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

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