AFX Launches High-Performance Sovereign L1 Testnet: A Community-First Revolution in On-chain Derivatives

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFX, a high-performance sovereign Layer 1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives, has officially launched its Testnet, signaling a major leap in on-chain trading infrastructure. Engineered to deliver sub-100ms finality and a capacity exceeding 50,000 transactions per second, AFX utilizes a custom execution layer and DAG-based consensus to solve congestion inherent in general-purpose chains.





The protocol is founded on a strict community-first philosophy, intentionally eschewing venture capital and private rounds to ensure total community sovereignty. To refine the platform through real-world stress testing, AFX has introduced a comprehensive Testnet campaign featuring a prize pool of more than 28,000 points, which will be eligible for eventual conversion into native tokens. This initiative ensures that rewards are earned through tangible contributions rather than insider allocations, inviting global traders to shape the future of the protocol.



The incentive structure is partitioned into two primary tracks designed to reward both depth of engagement and critical technical insight. The Activity Pool, which represents seventy percent of the total prize pool, utilizes a multi-dimensional scoring system to reward genuine trading behavior. Participants earn their share not just through cumulative volume, but by demonstrating diverse execution strategies across multiple margin modes, various trading pairs, and complex position lifecycles. In tandem, the remaining thirty percent of rewards are dedicated to the Feedback Pool. This track incentivizes the submission of high-quality bug reports and product suggestions via the official Discord channel, where the tech and product communities evaluate each entry based on its severity and utility.



This Testnet launch serves as a critical proving ground for the AFX infrastructure, including its native FIX protocol support and sub-millisecond risk auditing engine. Traders are encouraged to join this collaborative effort to build, test, and win together. To participate in the revolution and secure a share of 28,000 points, users can visit the official trading portal at app- testnet.afx.xyz/trade.



About AFX:

AFX is a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives. Featuring native FIX protocol support and sub-millisecond risk auditing, AFX provides the speed of a centralized exchange with the non-custodial sovereignty of the blockchain.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@afx.xyz





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