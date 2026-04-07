Access Construction Brings Purpose-Built ERP to U.S. Specialty Contractors, Connecting Field to Finance in Real Time

ALBANY, N.Y., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Construction, a Division of The Access Group, a global provider of business management software with offices in the UK, Europe, USA, and Asia Pacific, today announced the launch of the Access Coins Evo Specialty Contractor Suite, a complete construction ERP built from the ground up for specialty contractors in the MEP, HVAC, and civil sectors. The platform connects financials, project management, payroll, field operations, service dispatch, procurement, and compliance in a single system, with no manual data transfer between business processes and departments.

Specialty contractors running commercial projects have long faced a fundamental operational problem: the tools that run the field and the tools that run the back office do not communicate in real time. Crews log time on paper or in point-solution apps. Accounting teams re-enter that data manually. Budget overruns surface at month-end, after the margin is already gone. Access Coins Evo’s Specialty Contractor Suite is built to close that gap entirely. For example, when a technician logs time in the field, job costs update. Payroll updates. Cash forecasts update. Finance sees it immediately.

“Specialty contractors in the U.S. have been running their businesses on a delay. They find out about budget overruns after the damage is done. They manage field operations in one system and financials in another, and someone in the office spends their day moving data between the two. Access Coins Evo eliminates that entirely. When something happens in the field, the financial system knows instantly. That is a different, better way of running a contracting business,” said Alex Boury, General Manager at Access Construction.

Complete ERP Purpose-Built for the Specialty Trades

Designed specifically for the operational requirements of MEP and HVAC contractors, and powered by The Access Group’s secure, ISO 42001-certified AI layer Access Evo, Access Coins Evo includes the full breadth of required capabilities contractors need, eliminating the need for integration of separate modules or third-party add-ons:

Real-time job costing: field time entry automatically posts to the general ledger and updates project financials the moment it is submitted, giving financial controllers and project managers a live view of cost against budget on every active job.

field time entry automatically posts to the general ledger and updates project financials the moment it is submitted, giving financial controllers and project managers a live view of cost against budget on every active job. Automated compliance: union and prevailing wage payroll, certified payroll for government projects, California and Washington meal break tracking, Davis-Bacon Act compliance, and OSHA safety tracking are included in every bundle, not sold as separate add-ons.

union and prevailing wage payroll, certified payroll for government projects, California and Washington meal break tracking, Davis-Bacon Act compliance, and OSHA safety tracking are included in every bundle, not sold as separate add-ons. Service and construction in one view: service dispatch, work orders, and maintenance contracts are integrated natively with project financials, so contractors running both construction projects and service operations see total customer profitability in a single system.

service dispatch, work orders, and maintenance contracts are integrated natively with project financials, so contractors running both construction projects and service operations see total customer profitability in a single system. Construction-specific AI included: role-specific AI co-pilots for financial controllers, project managers, and service dispatchers are built into all bundle tiers. Contractors can ask plain-English questions and receive current financial data without navigating between systems.

role-specific AI co-pilots for financial controllers, project managers, and service dispatchers are built into all bundle tiers. Contractors can ask plain-English questions and receive current financial data without navigating between systems. Automatic bank reconciliation: direct connections to more than 12,000 U.S. banks, eliminating manual file downloads and imports, compressing the month-end close from days of coordination to hours.





Streamlined, Efficient Deployment

The ​​Access Coins Evo Specialty Contractor Suite deploys in 7 to 18 months for Core and Professional tier customers. Comparable enterprise ERP implementations for construction typically require 18 to 24 months and extensive customization to accommodate construction-specific workflows that Access Coins Evo supports natively.

Suites to Meet Your Business Needs

Access Coins Evo is offered in three specialty suites: Core, for regional contractors with $25M to $100M in annual revenue; Professional, for multi-state operations with $100M to $800M in annual revenue; and Enterprise, for national and multinational contractors with $1B or more in annual revenue. All three tiers run on the same core platform. Contractors activate additional capabilities as they grow, without replacing their system.

Globally Proven Solution

Access Construction brings more than 40 years of construction ERP development experience to the U.S. market, with a global customer base of more than 130,000 users across the construction, real estate, and infrastructure industries. The U.S. Specialty Contractor Suite launch targets the mid-market and upper-mid-market specialty contractor segment, where no purpose-built integrated ERP currently holds a dominant position.

“The U.S. specialty contractor market is large, growing, and underserved by the current software landscape. Contractors are either stuck on systems that were never built for construction, or they are paying enterprise prices for platforms that require years of customization before they are useful. We built the specialty contractor suites on Access Coins Evo for the way specialty contractors actually work, and we are bringing them to the U.S. market with a deployment model and a price point that the mid-market can actually access,” added Alex Boury at Access Construction.

Access Coins Evo Specialty Suite is available now in the United States. Specialty contractors interested in a platform demonstration or bundle assessment can book a demo at Access Coins Evo | Construction & Service ERP Software.

About Access Construction

Access Construction, a division of The Access Group whose global headquarters is in Loughborough, UK, is a leading provider of construction software for organizations across the US, UK & Ireland, and Australia. It supports more than 130,000 users globally across specialty trades, real estate, and infrastructure. Its portfolio includes Access Coins Evo, a complete construction ERP, and Access Fonn, a mobile-first project management platform. Access Construction's purpose-built cloud platform unites ERP, project and service management, and secure, construction-specific AI in one ecosystem. More information is available at https://www.theaccessgroup.com/en-us/construction/.

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