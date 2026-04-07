City of San José and WeAreDevelopers bring the world’s largest developer event to Silicon Valley

San José, CA / Berlin, DE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of San José and WeAreDevelopers today announced a long-term strategic partnership that will bring the WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America to Silicon Valley. The inaugural U.S. edition will take place September 23–25, 2026, at the San José McEnery Convention Centre, with San José serving as the official host city. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America establishes a new transatlantic dialogue between Europe and the United States, bringing the global developer community together in one of the world’s most influential technology ecosystems.

WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America

Matt Mahan, Mayor of San José, welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the mutual benefits of the collaboration: “We are thrilled to host the World Congress and welcome thousands of developers who will come to build, learn, and exchange ideas,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “Our region offers unmatched access to talent and innovation, which is why there is no better place to convene the world’s top technologists than the Capital of Silicon Valley”.

A strategic partner for transatlantic tech exchange

Following a structured evaluation of several major U.S. cities, WeAreDevelopers selected San José based on its technological legacy, the strength of its local tech community, and a shared commitment to long-term collaboration and growth. As the largest city in Silicon Valley, San José is home to global technology leaders, a strong startup ecosystem, leading universities, and one of the most diverse engineering workforces in the United States. Combined with its international accessibility and established convention infrastructure, San José was the natural choice for a long-term North American home for WeAreDevelopers.

“San José represents a place where technology is continuously built, challenged, and scaled. The city stands at the origins of modern computing and the early hacker culture that gave rise to many of today’s leading technology companies, a legacy that strongly resonates with the WeAreDevelopers community and its mission to empower and spotlight those who build the technologies shaping our world. For us, there could be no more authentic setting,” says Sead Ahmetovic, CEO of WeAreDevelopers.

“From the very beginning, this was approached as a true partnership with a long-term perspective, not a one-time event. Many of our partners, speakers, and community members are already based in Silicon Valley, and taking this step closer to where they live and work is a natural evolution of what we have been building for years,” says Naida Vikalo, COO of WeAreDevelopers.

The WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America will be deeply embedded in San José’s local technology landscape, working with established companies, universities, and startups over the long term to strengthen the city’s role as an international hub for developers and technology leaders.

Media Contact:

Christina Schaireiter

PR & Communication Specialist

press@wearedevelopers.com

www.wearedevelopers.com

WeAreDevelopers brings first US World Congress to the heart of Silicon Valley

About WeAreDevelopers

WeAreDevelopers is the global platform for tech talents to advance their careers in the age of AI. Every year, millions of tech professionals use the platform to build skills, share knowledge, and connect with peers and employers. Companies benefit from access to a unique community to strengthen their employer brand, attract talent, and showcase innovative products – online and at industry-leading events in Europe, North America, and India.

Press Inquiries

Christina Schaireiter

press [at] wearedevelopers.com

https://www.wearedevelopers.com/