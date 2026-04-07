QuoteMedia Announces Financial Results for 2025 and Strong Growth Outlook

PHOENIX, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of financial data solutions, today announced its fiscal year 2025 results, highlighted by an 8% increase in annual revenue to $20.3 million. The company concluded the year with significant momentum, reporting a 14% revenue jump in Q4 compared to the previous year.

QuoteMedia provides banks, brokerage firms, private equity firms, financial planners and sophisticated investors with a more economical, higher quality alternative source of stock market data and related research information. We compete with several larger legacy organizations and a modest community of other smaller companies. QuoteMedia provides comprehensive market data services, including streaming data feeds, on-demand request-based data (XML/JSON), web content solutions (financial content for website integration) and applications such as Quotestream Professional desktop and mobile.

Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights (vs Fiscal 2024 unless otherwise noted):

Annual Revenue: $20,253,917, up 1,511,665 (8%) from 2024.

$20,253,917, up 1,511,665 (8%) from 2024. Q4 Revenue: $ 5,345,795, up $654,534 (14%) from Q4 2024.

5,345,795, up $654,534 (14%) from Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1): $1,018,485 compared to $1,778,478 in 2024, a decrease of $759,993.

$1,018,485 compared to $1,778,478 in 2024, a decrease of $759,993. Net Loss: $2,317,424 compared to a net loss of $1,327,037 in 2024, an increase of $990,387.

Management Commentary

“There are many positives to report in this year’s results,” said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board at QuoteMedia. “We delivered solid revenue growth, with an 8% increase year over year and a 14% rise in Q4 compared to the same period in 2024. We also finalized several key new contracts that are expected to begin contributing to revenue in 2026 and beyond. In addition, we are in late-stage discussions regarding further large-scale deployments, which we believe will support our continued growth.”

Despite these strong achievements, earnings and EBITDA declined significantly in 2025, primarily due to the accounting treatment of capitalized development costs:

A smaller proportion of development costs was capitalized compared to prior years, resulting in a higher level of immediate expense recognition.

As capitalized development costs are amortized over a three-year period, amortization expense remained elevated due to investments made in prior periods, temporarily reducing net income.

While these factors negatively impacted reported earnings and EBITDA, they had no effect on cash flow.



We expect gross margin, EBITDA, and overall profitability to continue improving in future quarters as our revenue grows, and the impact of higher amortization expenses related to prior period investments diminish.

Outlook

“We closed out 2025 on a strong note and anticipate that momentum will carry into 2026,” Thompson added. “Our sales pipeline remains solid, and we’re proud of our team’s ongoing success in winning and executing high-value contracts.”

Conference Call Details

QuoteMedia will host a conference call Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss our 2025 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: April 8, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern

Conference Link "Dial Me": https://link.meetingpanel.com/?id=quotemedia-year-end-results

Dial-in numbers: 888-999-3182 Primary, 848-280-6330 Alternate

Conference ID: 3818457 PIN: 2420

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Credential Qtrade Securities, CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QMod™ and Quotestream Connect™ are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com .

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, and transactions, as well as all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia's actual results and other corporate developments could differ materially from that which has been anticipated in such statements.

Below are the specific forward-looking statements included in this press release:

We closed out 2025 on a strong note and anticipate that momentum will carry into 2026

We expect gross margin, EBITDA, and overall profitability to continue improving in future quarters as our revenue grows, and the impact of higher amortization expenses related to prior period investments diminishes

QuoteMedia Investor Relations



Dave Shworan

Email: dave@quotemedia.com

Call: (250) 954-3216 ext. 2101

Note 1 on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as a non-GAAP pro forma financial measure, provides meaningful information to investors in terms of enhancing their understanding of our operating performance and results, as it allows investors to more easily compare our financial performance on a consistent basis compared to the prior year periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also corresponds with the way we expect investment analysts to evaluate and compare our results. Any non-GAAP pro forma financial measures should be considered only as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or in isolation from, or superior to, our other measures of financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., plus: 1) depreciation and amortization, 2) stock compensation expense, 3) interest expense, 4) foreign exchange loss (or minus a foreign exchange gain), and 5) income tax expense. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies, investors and financial institutions in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. The table below provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

QuoteMedia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income:

Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (2,317,424 ) $ (1,327,037 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,056,199 3,052,676 Stock-based compensation 61,494 7,086 Interest expense 53,955 2,508 Foreign exchange loss 116,737 (103,736 ) Income tax expense 47,524 146,981 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,018,485 $ 1,778,478



