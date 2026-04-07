Altus Group to Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 6 and Release Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 7; Announces Other Upcoming Investor Events

TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) announced today the following investor events:

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will host its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) in a virtual-only setting. Shareholders of record as of March 25, 2025 are encouraged to vote on the proposed resolutions before the deadline on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). More information related to the meeting is available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/notice-and-access/.

Q1 2026 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Altus Group plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Altus Group’s management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to discuss the results. Analysts who wish to ask questions during the call can participate by telephone at 1-833-461-5787 (conference ID: 537816604). A live and archived webcast of the call with be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Altus Group’s Board Chair and CEO, Mike Gordon, is scheduled to participate in the following in-person investor conferences:

CIBC Tech & Innovation Conference in Toronto on Thursday, May 21, 2026, including a CEO fireside chat at 11:05 a.m. ET

TD Cowen TMT Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, including a CEO fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. ET

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule in-person meetings with Altus Group management should contact their bank representatives, as applicable, to register. If made available, a webcast replay of the fireside chat presentations will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of CRE intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus Group has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-impact decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are driving meaningful impact in an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities.

For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

(416) 204-5136

martin.miasko@altusgroup.com