TEN Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 20-F with the SEC

ATHENS, Greece, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The report is available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations - SEC Filings section.

Alternatively, shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting Capital Link using the contact information provided at the end of this press release.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers and one LNG carrier under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr