Iridex Announces New Partnership with EyeProGPO to Expand Member Access to Retina Laser Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced a new partnership with EyeProGPO, an ophthalmology-focused group purchasing organization serving ophthalmology practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and hospitals across the United States.

Through this partnership, the 1,800 plus EyeProGPO members can receive preferred pricing on the Iridex PASCAL® laser platform, IQ 532® and IQ 577® lasers, and the OcuLight® TX laser, helping practices, ASCs, and hospitals improve access to Iridex’s proven retina laser technology while supporting operational efficiency and value-based purchasing decisions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Iridex to bring their cutting-edge retina laser technology to our members," said Phil Meyer, COO of EyeProGPO, LLC. "This partnership reflects our strong commitment to equipping our members with the latest advancements in eye care technology, enabling them to deliver the highest quality patient care."

The partnership is designed to expand availability of Iridex’s retina laser portfolio to EyeProGPO members seeking trusted laser solutions for the treatment of retinal diseases. Iridex also currently has its Cyclo G6® laser and glaucoma probes on contract with EyeProGPO, and the addition of the Company’s retina devices further strengthens the relationship by broadening the value Iridex can offer across ophthalmic practices, ASCs, and hospitals. By combining Iridex’s long-standing ophthalmic laser expertise with EyeProGPO’s robust member portal, the companies aim to deliver both clinical and economic value to retina specialists and ophthalmic providers.

Patrick Mercer, President and CEO of Iridex, said, “We are excited to partner with EyeProGPO to extend broader access to Iridex retina laser technology across its growing network of ophthalmology practices, ASCs, and hospitals. The on-contract status reinforces the credibility of our technology and enables a more streamlined sales process for our team and customers. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting physicians with reliable, clinically proven laser solutions while helping providers realize meaningful value through exclusive member pricing.”

About EyeProGPO

EyeProGPO is an ophthalmology-focused group purchasing organization (GPO) dedicated to helping ophthalmology practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and hospitals by providing access to cost-effective products and services and improving operational efficiency. With over 1,800 members, EyeProGPO harnesses collective purchasing power to deliver significant value on ophthalmic supplies, pharmaceuticals, intraocular lenses, capital equipment, and more. Focusing on quality, innovation, and value, EyeProGPO helps its members deliver the best possible patient care.

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s technologies are used in the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema, and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries.

Media Contact

Joan Stauffer

jstauffer@iridex.com

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Taylor

investors@iridex.com