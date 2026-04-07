XPO Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, April 30, 2026

GREENWICH, Conn., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its first quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.



Access information:

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756

International callers: +1-201-689-7817

Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors



A replay of the conference call will be available until May 30, 2026, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13759585. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 592 locations and 37,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.



Investor Contact

Brian Scasserra

+1-617-607-6429

brian.scasserra@xpo.com



Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1-203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com