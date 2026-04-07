Itron to Announce First Quarter Results on Apr. 28, 2026

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2026. Itron management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at Itron Investor Events & Presentations. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through May 5, 2026 and may be accessed on the company’s website at Itron Investor Events & Presentations.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Itron, Inc.