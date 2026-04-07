Valley National Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2026 Earnings

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s first quarter 2026 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa240ba5f68f647b8a3434c21f06021d1 to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4m7x8tpk and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, May 25, 2026.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $64 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact: Travis Lan Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 973-686-5007



