illumin Holdings Inc. Announces CEO Transition and Reappointment of Co-Founder Tal Hayek as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) (OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Company”), a leader in digital advertising technology that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that Simon Cairns has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer to pursue other opportunities.

The Board of Directors has appointed Tal Hayek as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, April 7, 2026. A co-founder of illumin, Mr. Hayek previously served as Chief Executive Officer and was instrumental in building the Company’s journey advertising platform and scaling it as a public company.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Simon for his dedication and leadership during an important period for illumin,” said Sheldon Pollack, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Simon helped guide the Company through meaningful operational and strategic progress, and we are grateful for his leadership and service.”

Tal Hayek brings deep institutional knowledge and a strong track record of innovation and leadership to the role. A co-founder of illumin, Mr. Hayek previously served as Chief Executive Officer and was instrumental in the development of the Company’s journey advertising platform and its growth as a public company.

“I am honored to return to the role of CEO and to lead illumin at this pivotal time,” said Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer of illumin Holdings Inc. “illumin has an exceptional team, a powerful platform, and a clear opportunity ahead. I look forward to working closely with our employees, customers, and partners to continue executing on our strategy and delivering long-term value for shareholders.”

About illumin:

illumin is a strategic advertising platform built to help marketers see more and act faster across the open web. By reducing fragmentation and keeping campaigns connected, illumin helps brands and agencies get more from every campaign. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.illumin.com

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Disclaimer with regard to forward looking statements.

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.



For further information, please contact:

Steve Hosein

Investor Relations

illumin Holdings Inc.

416-369-4202

investors@illumin.com