As Easter Travel Triggers Bed Bug Infestation Warning Fantastic Pest Control Rolls Out Faster, More Efficient, Low-pesticide Heat Treatment

London, UK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As search data confirms a sharp seasonal resurgence in UK searches for “bed bugs” every spring, London pest control specialist Fantastic Pest Control is urging Londoners to act swiftly if they suspect bed bugs — and to choose a treatment method that is faster, less disruptive, with long-term results, and dramatically less reliant on chemical pesticides than conventional approaches.

A Fantastic Pest Control technician checking the temperature to assess bed bug heat treatment progress.

This year searches for bed bug terms were already rising ahead of Easter holiday travel, which brings the risk of unknowingly taking bed bugs home to London in luggage or clothing.

Bed bugs are a persistent problem for London households, landlords and accommodation providers because they spread easily, are hard to treat without professional help, and can quickly affect multiple rooms. Left untreated, a small infestation can grow significantly within weeks.

The heat treatment advantage

Fantastic Pest Control, whose BPCA-certified technicians operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week within the M25, has recently invested in a new generation of state-of-the-art heat treatment machines from a specialist UK supplier. The technology is designed to deliver highly effective bed bug elimination with the minimum possible use of chemical pesticides - ideal for homes with children and pets. Heat treatment works particularly well for flats where bugs can spread between units.

The professional heat treatment process works as follows:

All furniture is moved away from walls to eliminate cold spots where bed bugs could shelter and survive.

Mattresses are repositioned to sit in direct airflow from the heaters.

Rooms are brought to a sustained temperature of 60°C. Calibrated thermometers are placed behind chairs, inside cupboards, and in other concealed spaces to verify that effective temperatures are maintained throughout.

The heat draws bed bugs out of hiding places. As the room heats up, the heat rapidly denatures the proteins and enzymes essential to the insect’s survival, causing the death of adults, nymphs, and eggs within hours.

Operatives monitor treated rooms during the process, observing any crawling insects to assess infestation severity and determine whether extended treatment or follow-up visits are required.

Once heat treatment is complete, a calibrated, low-concentration residual pesticide is applied to address any eggs that may hatch in the days following treatment, helping to prevent reinfestation.

This combined approach, intensive heat treatment followed by a focussed, minimal pesticide application, ensures fast targeted eradication, which typically reduces overall pesticide use by around 40% compared with pesticide-only treatment. Crucially, it also dramatically shortens displacement time: people can return to their property just 3–4 hours after treatment, compared with the 8–10 hours required following a pesticide-only programme.

"Bed bug infestations are deeply distressing, and people want a treatment that works quickly, minimises disruption and uses as little pesticide as possible. Our investment in heat treatment means we can often tackle infestations in a matter of hours, while using significantly less pesticide than conventional chemical-only approaches,” said Rune Sovndahl, CEO, Fantastic Pest Control

Fantastic Pest Control's operational efficiency also means that professional-grade heat treatment in London is now accessible at prices that are typically 50% lower than comparable quotes from other London providers, including inspection and follow ups, removing a significant barrier for residents who might otherwise delay seeking professional help.

Easter travel warning

Pest control professionals routinely see a spike in London bed bug cases following the Easter and summer holiday periods. Bed bugs are expert hitchhikers, concealing themselves in the seams and folds of luggage, clothing, and soft furnishings in hotels and holiday accommodation. Travellers returning from hotels, holiday lets and other accommodation, are advised to inspect and launder their luggage and clothing promptly on returning home, and to look for the telltale signs of infestation before any problem can take hold.

Not just bed bugs – heat treatment for moth infestations

The same heat treatment technology is also highly effective for moth infestations, including the common clothes moth and carpet moth. Moths are a serious and frequently underestimated threat to high-value wardrobes: they feed on natural fibres including wool, silk, fur, felt, feathers, and leather, and can cause extensive and irreversible damage to expensive garments. Heat treatment for London offers an effective alternative for clients who do not wish to subject precious or delicate items to dry cleaning or chemical treatment. The process eliminates moth larvae, pupae, and adults across all lifecycle stages, providing comprehensive protection for valuable clothing collections.

Fantastic Pest Control’s top tips for identifying and reducing the risk of bed bugs

Inspect hotel rooms before unpacking — check mattress seams, headboards, and bedside furniture for small rust-coloured stains, pale eggs, or shed skins.

After travel, wash and dry all clothing on the highest heat setting, and vacuum out your luggage before storing it.

Watch for unexplained bites in lines or clusters on the skin, especially across arms and shoulders.

When buying second-hand furniture in London, inspect thoroughly before bringing it indoors — sofas and bed frames are a common entry route.

Act promptly. A small infestation treated early is far simpler and less costly than one that has spread to multiple rooms.

FAQ: professional heat treatment for bed bugs

How effective is professional heat treatment for bed bugs?

Heat treatment is one of the most effective methods available for eliminating bed bug infestations, especially for heavy infestations and multi-room spread. At 60°C, the thermal process kills bed bugs at all lifecycle stages — including eggs, nymphs, and adults — by denaturing the proteins and enzymes they need to survive. When followed by a targeted residual pesticide application, as used by Fantastic Pest Control, the combined approach is highly effective and guards against reinfestation from any eggs that hatch in the days after treatment.

How quickly can I return home after bed bug heat treatment?

With Fantastic Pest Control's London heat treatment and low-dose pesticide combination, residents can typically return to their property just 3–4 hours after treatment is completed. This compares favourably with pesticide-only treatments, which require displacement of 8–10 hours. The majority of clients are back in their homes the same day.

Does heat treatment use fewer pesticides than conventional bed bug treatment?

Yes. Fantastic Pest Control's heat treatment protocol reduces overall pesticide use by around 40% compared with pesticide-only approaches. The heat itself does the primary work of eliminating the infestation, with a calibrated, low-concentration residual pesticide applied afterwards solely to address any newly hatched eggs — keeping chemical use to the minimum required.

How do I know if I have a bed bug infestation in my London property?

Common indicators include unexplained bites (typically appearing in clusters or lines on exposed skin), small rust-coloured stains on bedding, a faint sweet or musty odour in the bedroom, and visible shed skins or pale eggs in mattress seams, behind headboards, or along the joints of bed frames. If you suspect an infestation, our bed bug specialists professional inspection will confirm it and recommend a safe choice of treatment.

Does heat treatment work for moths as well as bed bugs?

Yes. Fantastic Pest Control's heat treatment is equally effective for moth infestations, including clothes moths and carpet moths. It eliminates larvae, pupae, and adults across all lifecycle stages and is particularly recommended for clients with valuable natural-fibre garments — wool, silk, cashmere, fur, or leather — who wish to avoid dry cleaning or chemical treatment.

Can bed bugs come back after heat treatment?

The residual pesticide applied after heat treatment is specifically designed to prevent reinfestation by killing any eggs that hatch in the days following the session. However, as with any treatment, reintroduction is possible if bed bugs are brought back into the London property (for example, via luggage or second-hand furniture). Fantastic Pest Control experts will advise on preventive measures during each visit.

How much does professional bed bug heat treatment cost in London?

Fantastic Pest Control's highly efficient operational model means heat treatment in London is available at prices typically 50% lower than comparable quotes from other London providers. The company operates 24/7 across London within the M25, making professional-grade treatment accessible for both planned and urgent callouts.

About Fantastic Pest Control

Fantastic Pest Control is a trusted professional pest control service operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week within London’s M25. Its certified pest exterminators provide discreet, urgent pest control for rodents (rats, mice, squirrels), insects (ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, fleas, moths, wasps, silverfish), birds, and more. For full details visit:

https://www.fantasticpestcontrol.co.uk/bed-bug-control/heat-treatment-for-bed-bugs/

The tell tale signs of a bed bug infestation on a mattress.

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