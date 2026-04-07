AVITA Medical Showcases Acute Burn and Wound Care Portfolio at ABA 2026, Featuring New Cohealyx Data

Cohealyx® multi-center study interim analysis and new case data to be presented

RECELL® and PermeaDerm® data reinforce a comprehensive approach to wound healing

Evidence demonstrates potential to improve outcomes while reducing hospital length of stay and optimizing resource utilization





VALENCIA, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical®, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced its presence at the 2026 American Burn Association (ABA) Annual Meeting, where new clinical study data on Cohealyx will be presented at a Company-sponsored symposium, alongside investigator-led presentations showcasing real-world clinical experience across the Company’s wound care portfolio.

"The data being presented at ABA reinforces the strong clinical foundation behind RECELL, while introducing new case-based insights on Cohealyx and early findings from our ongoing multi-center real world study,” said Cary Vance, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “Together, this work reflects a more complete approach to wound healing, one that not only closes wounds, but helps patients return to their lives faster.”

Across 19 presentations and 3 Company-sponsored events, AVITA Medical and its clinical partners will highlight real-world experience with RECELL, Cohealyx, and PermeaDerm, underscoring a comprehensive approach to wound management designed to improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital length of stay and optimizing resource utilization.

New data on Cohealyx, the Company’s collagen-based dermal matrix designed to support readiness for skin-grafting, will include investigator-led case experience alongside an interim analysis from the Company’s ongoing Cohealyx-I multi-center study. These findings, evaluating time to skin grafting as a key endpoint, will be featured at AVITA Medical’s symposium.

At the meeting, AVITA Medical will also debut its new booth experience, centered on the theme Healing at the Speed of Life™, a vision for advancing burn and acute wound care beyond wound closure toward recovery outcomes that prioritize mobility, function, and quality of life.

Full list of investigator-led presentations:

# Product Abstract Title Presenter* 1 RECELL Global Clinical Evidence Demonstrates Skin Cell Suspension Autograft as a Standard of Care for Wounds (541) Scott Hultman, MD, MBA, FACS, FABA

WakeMed Health and Hospitals, NC 2 RECELL Skin Cell Suspension Autograft Reduces Length of Stay by 36% in Deep Partial-Thickness Burns: Analysis of BCQP Registry Data (523) Jonathan Schoen, MD, MPH, FACS, FABA

University Medical Center New Orleans, LA 3 RECELL disease education Clinical and economic outcomes of autologous skin grafts: A retrospective claims database analysis (889) Roselle Crombie, MD, MPH, FABA

Connecticut Burn Center, CT



4 Cohealyx disease education Establishing Clinical Benchmarks for Dermal Matrices in Full-thickness Wound Management: Analysis of Role in Complex Closure (963) Roselle Crombie, MD, MPH, FABA

Connecticut Burn Center, CT



5 RECELL Use of bromelain based enzymatic debridement in combination with skin cell suspension autograft application for deep facial burns (1102) Aaron Hong, MD

University Medical Center Burn Center, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA 6 RECELL Skin Cell Suspension (SCSA) for Complex Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infections: A Case Series (1014) Beverley Trutter, MD, MPH

University of Arizona-Department of Surgery, AZ 7 RECELL GO Comparative evaluation of burn patient skin cell solution: Manual versus automated autologous cell preparation (535) Sigrid Blome-Eberwein, MD, FABA

Lehigh Valley Health Network, PA 8 PermeaDerm + RECELL Biosynthetic Wound Matrix with Autologous Skin Cell Suspension Improves Donor Site Healing Time (844) Alyssa Brown, MD, PhD

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, TX 9 RECELL Mini Pediatric Burn Care Treatment Using Mini Automated Autologous Cell Harvesting Device: A Tertiary Case Study (1108) Katrina Weaver, MD

Logan Health Children’s, MT 10 Cohealyx Bovine Collagen Dermal Matrix Facilitates Re-epithelialization in Mixed Partial-thickness Burn Wounds: A Case Series (1011) Hana Gabrielle Lopez-Quinones, MD

Jacobi Medical Center, NY 11 Cohealyx A Bovine Dermal Collagen Matrix for Deep Partial-Thickness Burns: A Case Series (830) Patrick John Kennedy, BS

The Ohio State Comprehensive Burn Center, OH 12 PermeaDerm Ease of aftercare using a biosynthetic wound matrix for full-thickness wound matrix for full-thickness wound temporization (829) Patrick John Kennedy, BS

The Ohio State Comprehensive Burn Center, OH 13 PermeaDerm A retrospective review of Biosynthetic Wound Matrix in management of the split-thickness donor site (545) Arpana Jain, MBBS, MBA, FACS, FABA

Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center - Valleywise Health, AZ 14 RECELL GO The Use of Autologous Skin Cell Adult Facial Burns: Single Institution Series (547) Natalie Dewitte, DO, PGY4

Temple Burn Center, Temple University Hospital, PA 15 RECELL Compassionate Use of Skin Cell Suspension Autografts in Major Burns: A Single-center, US Experience (530) Hope Werenski, MD

Wake Forest University School of Medicine, NC 16 RECELL Optimizing Timing of Autologous Skin Cell Suspension After Enzymatic Debridement of Porcine Burns (515) Adam J. Singer, MD

Stony Brook University, NY 17 PermeaDerm Evaluating If Promise Meets Practice: Use of a Novel Dual-layer Biosynthetic Wound Matrix (841) Bo Hyun Kong, BA

Emory University School of Medicine, GA 18 RECELL Codelivery of Peptide Amphiphile Nanofiber Hydrogel with Autologous Cell Suspension Facilitating Full-thickness Skin Regeneration (C-955) Fiona Melania Wood, FRACS

Burns Service of Western Australia 19 RECELL New Skin Cell Suspension Autograft Current Procedural Terminology Codes Impact Payments, Charges and Work Credit (C-953) Christopher R. LaChapelle, MD, DPT, FACS

University of Utah Health, UT

*Subject to schedule change

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® have received the CE mark in Europe; and RECELL is TGA-registered in Australia, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.



CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of words such as “potential,” and similar words or expressions, and the use of future dates. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation: inability to achieve the clinical study results anticipated, or along the timelines anticipated; failure to obtain and/or maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; market penetration of our products; changes in the legal or regulatory environments; and other business effects, including the effects of industry, as well as other economic or political conditions outside of the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements, except as required by law. For additional information and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other publicly available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On SkinTM Cells are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.