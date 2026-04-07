Kite Realty Group to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 29, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

KRG Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Dial-In Registration: KRG First Quarter 2026 Teleconference Registration

Webcast Link: KRG First Quarter 2026 Webcast

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at kiterealty.com. A replay of the call will remain available on the corporate website.

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations. The Company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG brings more than six decades of experience in developing, operating, and investing in real estate, using a disciplined, hands-on approach to enhance portfolio quality and maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. As of December 31, 2025, the Company owned interests in 169 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.3 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

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Safe Harbor

This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: economic, business, banking, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty (including from an economic slowdown or recession, federal government shutdown, disruptions related to tariffs and other trade or sanction issues, rising interest rates, inflation, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending); financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of the Company’s tenants; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of, or a reduction in demand for, rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks, including the ability to complete them on the terms and timing anticipated; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of our properties to tenants; the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets, and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; business continuity disruptions and a deterioration in our tenants’ ability to operate in affected areas or delays in the supply of products or services to us or our tenants from vendors that are needed to operate efficiently; risks related to our current geographical concentration of properties in the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina and the metropolitan statistical areas of New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.; civil unrest, acts of violence, terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters and severe weather conditions, including such events that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations, including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible changes in consumer behavior due to public health crises and the fear of future pandemics; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; insurance costs and coverage, especially in Florida and Texas coastal areas and North Carolina; risks associated with cyber attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence and related tools; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group



Tyler Henshaw

SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

317.713.7780

thenshaw@kiterealty.com