INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – AQST

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aquestive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AQST). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Aquestive and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 4, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Aquestive securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 9, 2026, Aquestive announced receipt of a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), identifying deficiencies that precluded labeling discussions for Anaphylm (Dibutepinephrine) sublingual film, for which Aquestive had previously submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”). The FDA’s letter reportedly confirmed that its review of the Anaphylm NDA was ongoing, which effectively delayed approval of Anaphylm indefinitely.

On this news, Aquestive’s stock price fell $2.30 per share, or 37.04%, to close at $3.91 per share on January 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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