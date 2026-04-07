INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Coty Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – COTY

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COTY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Coty and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 22, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Coty securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 4 and 5, 2026, Coty announced its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2026, which included disappointing results with worsening performance in the Consumer Beauty segment. The Company also noted the recent transition of its Chief Executive Officer in conjunction with the below-expectation results. Coty further withdrew its fiscal year 2026 guidance for EBITDA and revised the Company’s near-term outlook downward. Coty attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors including rising costs and uncertain consumer demand and lack of “operational discipline” in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments.

On this news, Coty’s stock price fell $0.77 per share, or 22.45%, over two trading sessions, to close at $2.66 per share on February 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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