INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Alight, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – ALIT

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALIT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Alight and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 15, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Alight securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 5, 2025, Alight reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, announcing disappointing results and cutting revenue guidance for the year. The Company highlighted both a slowdown in annual recurring revenue bookings and a more significant decline in project revenue than previously projected.

On this news, Alight’s stock price fell $0.94 per share, or 18.32%, to close at $4.19 per share on August 4, 2025.

Then, on February 19, 2026, Alight reported a fourth-quarter earnings miss, disclosed customer renewal rates significantly below its previously provided targets, and projected further revenue declines into early 2026. The Company also eliminated its quarterly dividend, declined to provide full-year guidance, and recorded a substantial, multibillion dollar goodwill impairment that reduced the value of its balance sheet.

On this news, Alight’s stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 38.17%, to close at $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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