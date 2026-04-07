Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 | Source: Cellectis Inc. Cellectis Inc.

PARIS, 07 avr. 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Place de cotation : Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateNombre total d’actions
composant le capital social		Nombre total de droits
de vote
31/03/2026100 590 994106 001 228


Pour de plus amples informations sur Cellectis, veuillez contacter :

Contacts média :
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Contact pour les relations avec les investisseurs :
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com

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Tags

allogeneic voting rights CAR T

Attachments

Information_mensuelle_mars_2026_FR.pdf
GlobeNewswire

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