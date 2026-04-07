Kodiak AI Expands Autonomous Trucking Beyond the Sunbelt with Demonstrations in Ohio and Indiana

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. ("Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced the successful completion of an autonomous trucking program in Ohio in partnership with DriveOhio, the state's centralized hub for connected and autonomous vehicle testing and development. The program represents Kodiak's first operational deployment outside the sunbelt, and brought together stakeholders from Ohio and Indiana to experience autonomous long-haul trucking firsthand on Interstate 70, one of North America's most commercially significant freight corridors. Kodiak’s work with DriveOhio was hosted in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

The demonstration represents an expansion of Kodiak's operational design domain (ODD), moving beyond the highway environments of Texas and the southern United States into the Midwest. The program brought together transportation officials, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from across Ohio and Indiana, offering firsthand experience with autonomous trucking technology and prompting dialogue around deployment, safety, and regulation.

Kodiak and DriveOhio also showcased Kodiak’s Level 4 autonomous trucking capabilities in a series of real-world driving demonstrations held at the Transportation Research Center (TRC) track in East Liberty, Ohio. Scenarios demonstrated included navigating construction zones, merging onto highways, passing slower vehicles, yielding to disabled vehicles, and responding to unexpected pedestrian crossings. Kodiak and DriveOhio also hosted a demonstration for first responders at the INDOT Traffic Management Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. At both events, Kodiak engaged participants on topics including its safety case, commercial operations, and best practices for integrating autonomous vehicles into existing freight networks and operations.

“Our work with DriveOhio marks an important step toward scaling autonomous trucking nationwide,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak. “This program highlights not only the maturity of our technology, but also its ability to operate safely and effectively beyond the sunbelt, in new environments that are critical to the U.S. supply chain.”

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

About DriveOhio

DriveOhio is an initiative of the Ohio Department of Transportation, serving as the state’s hub for smart mobility technology on the ground and in the air, advancing connected and automated technology and preparing the state for the pivot to alternative fuels. By connecting government, industry, and academia, DriveOhio is the bridge between research and real-world application, positioning Ohio to lead as transportation technologies evolve.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Kodiak’s technology, and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance, expansion and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak’s solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak’s business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak’s vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak’s contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak’s operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak’s ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ﬁlings and potential ﬁlings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reﬂect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speciﬁcally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

Media Contacts

Daniel Goff

Vice President of External Affairs, Kodiak AI

+1 646-515-3933

dan@kodiak.ai

Stacy Morris

PR Consultant for Kodiak AI

+1 310-415-9188

stacy.morris@futuristacommunications.com

Kodiak AI Investor Relations

Lauren Sloane

The Blueshirt Group for Kodiak

Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/601654d1-bd05-4e92-a0f6-71159269e67b