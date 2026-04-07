INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – SLNO

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLNO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Soleno and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 5, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 15, 2025, Scorpion Capital (“Scorpion”) published a report that described Soleno’s only product, diazoxide choline extended-release tablets (“DCCR”), as overpriced and potentially unsafe for children.

Following publication of the Scorpion report, Soleno’s stock price fell $5.73 per share, or 7.41%, to close at $71.63 per share on August 15, 2025.

Then, on September 10, 2025, Soleno disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that a patient had died after taking DCCR.

On this news, Soleno’s stock price fell $13.49 per share, or 19.21%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $56.72 per share on September 11, 2025.

Finally, on November 4, 2025, Soleno revealed during its quarterly earnings call that the discontinuation rate of DCCR related to adverse effects was approximately 8% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Soleno’s Chief Executive Officer said during the call that the Scorpion report had caused a “disruption” in DCCR’s launch trajectory, with a lower number of patient start forms and increased discontinuations beginning after the report’s publication.

On this news, Soleno’s stock price fell $16.98 per share, or 26.59%, to close at $46.87 per share on November 5, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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