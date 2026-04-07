VITA COCO INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Vita Coco Company, Inc. on Behalf of Vita Coco Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Vita Coco (COCO) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Vita Coco and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COCO) on behalf of Vita Coco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Vita Coco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On March 26, 2025, NINGI Research published a report alleging that Vita Coco has misled investors about its growth and operations. Among other allegations, the report alleged that Vita Coco was set to lose a key contract with Costco that represents roughly 25% of Vita Coco's net sales. The report also claimed that Vita Coco is facing internal operational issues including supply chain mismanagement, related-party transactions, and poor performance outside of its core coconut water business.





On this news, Vita Coco's stock price fell $3.90 per share, or 11%, to close at $31.55 per share on March 26, 2025.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vita Coco shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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