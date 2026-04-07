The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. Raises Legal Concerns Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Transportation Restrictions and Public Safety Risks

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. , a leading New Jersey personal injury firm, is raising serious legal and public safety concerns following newly reported transportation restrictions tied to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at MetLife Stadium .

According to recent reporting, portions of Penn Station —the busiest transportation hub in North America—may be restricted exclusively to World Cup ticket holders for hours before matches, limiting access for regular commuters and raising significant questions about safety, accessibility, and liability.

The plan, which includes diverting or restricting NJ Transit riders and prioritizing event-specific transit flows, comes as officials prepare to move tens of thousands of fans to and from matches in one of the most densely populated and infrastructure-strained regions in the country.

“This is not just a logistics story. It is a liability story waiting to unfold,” said Michael J. Epstein , Managing Partner of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. “When you begin restricting access to critical public infrastructure—especially in a region that already struggles with congestion and aging systems—you are creating foreseeable risk. And in the law, foreseeability is everything.”

The firm notes that large-scale event planning often introduces layered responsibility across public agencies, private contractors, and event organizers. In this case, overlapping authority between New York and New Jersey entities, combined with evolving transportation plans and incomplete public disclosures, may create confusion in the event of an incident.

“Who is responsible if a commuter is injured due to overcrowding, rerouting, or restricted access?” Epstein added. “Is it the transit authority? The host committee? FIFA? These are not theoretical questions. They are the kinds of questions that get litigated after people are hurt.”

The concerns extend beyond commuters. With limited parking near MetLife Stadium and heavy reliance on public transit, the majority of World Cup attendees will be funneled through a tightly controlled transportation system. Any breakdown—whether mechanical, operational, or security-related—could have cascading effects.

Epstein also pointed to the broader implications of prioritizing event access over public access.

“You are effectively telling everyday riders—people going to work, to medical appointments, to pick up their kids—that they come second,” he said. “That decision carries risk, not just politically, but legally.”

The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. is closely monitoring developments related to World Cup planning in the New York–New Jersey region, including transportation protocols, security measures, and public safety contingencies. The firm anticipates that litigation tied to large-scale event operations—ranging from premises liability to transportation-related injuries—may follow in the aftermath of the tournament.

“As exciting as an event like the World Cup is, it does not suspend the duty of care owed to the public,” Epstein said. “If anything, it heightens it.”

About The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.

Founded by Barry Epstein over half a century ago, our firm values every client equally. With decades of experience as exceptional personal injury and civil trial lawyers, we are dedicated to mentoring the next generation while delivering personalized, honest communication. We stand by our clients at every step, committed to their pursuit of justice.