INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – SMCI

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Super Micro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 26, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced the unsealing of an indictment against three individuals associated with Super Micro for engaging in a “scheme to divert massive quantities of servers housing U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China” in violation of U.S. export control laws. The DOJ announcement said that the purpose of these activities was “to drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law” and enabled the sale of “approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers” between 2024 and 2025. According to the DOJ, Yih-Shyan Liaw (Super Micro’s co-founder, director, and Senior Vice President of Business Development), Ruei-Tsang Chang (“a general manager in [Super Micro’s] Taiwan office”), and Ting-Wei Sun (“a third-party broker and “‘fixer’”) “conspired to systematically divert [Super Micro’s] servers with certain GPUs to China without a license to do so from the U.S. Department of Commerce”.

On this news, Super Micro’s stock price fell $10.26 per share, or 33.32%, to close at $20.54 per share on March 20, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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