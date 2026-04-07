INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – HTGC

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hercules Capital, Inc. (“Hercules” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HTGC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Hercules and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 19, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Hercules securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 27, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a short report entitled “The Myth of Hercules Capital.” The report alleged that, “according to a former Hercules analyst who worked on deal sourcing” the Company’s process for deal sourcing essentially amounted to “[g]o[ing] on the website for Google Ventures and just see what they invest in and just copy it.” The report stated, according to a former employee, deal sourcing managers “don’t want anything else,” and essentially just rely on other investors to have done due diligence, instead of doing their own. The report continued, revealing that, “once Hercules makes the loans, the valuation process itself may warrant scrutiny,” as “[a] former member of Hercules’ finance team described a small, overstretched team with few checks in place.” This second former employee revealed the valuations team “consisted of just four people in a single reporting line responsible for dozens of companies,” with “few checks or cross-team review.” The former employee noted this was contrary to how things were done at other public companies where, in contrast “[t]here is a strong push to do things the right way, to reinvent, to make sure that we’re double-checking, triple-checking.” The report stated the former employee found this was not the case at Hercules. The report also alleged that Hercules Capital underrepresents its significant software debt exposure. The report stated the Company does this, in part, by “assign[ing] certain businesses that describe themselves as software companies to categories outside of software.” The report also cast doubt on to the Company’s book value, which marks its software debt “at 100 cents on the dollar” despite “billions worth of [software] debt across the industry falling into distressed territory.”

Following publication of the Hunterbrook report, Hercules’s stock price fell $1.22 per share, or 7.91%, to close at $14.21 per share on February 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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