Ontario Soccer Announces Launch of the New Canadian Guide to Soccer in Ontario, Strengthening Support for Newcomers Across the Province





VAUGHAN, Ontario, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Soccer is proud to introduce a major new resource that reflects its commitment to welcoming and integrating newcomers to Canada through the world’s most popular sport: The New Canadian Guide to Ontario Soccer – A reference for newcomers to help you settle into your community life in Ontario through participation in soccer.

As Ontario’s communities continue to grow and diversify, soccer has proven to be a powerful catalyst for belonging, cultural connection, and settlement support. This initiative aligns directly with Ontario Soccer’s 2022–2026 Strategic Plan, where “Participant Recruitment and Retention” is identified as one of nine provincial priorities. New Canadians are specifically recognized as a key community the organization aims to engage through the “beautiful game.”

Developed in collaboration with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and OCASI - Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants, the Guide is tailored to meet the needs of newcomers and has been fully translated into seven languages: Arabic, Dari, Urdu, Chinese, Spanish, French, and English.

A Tool for Connection, Understanding, and Community Building

The New Canadian Guide to Ontario Soccer helps new individuals and families understand:

The structure of Ontario’s soccer system

The roles of District Associations and community Clubs

How to participate as players, parents, coaches, officials, or volunteers

Pathways for long-term involvement in the sport

It also provides Clubs and Districts with a ready-to-use resource for outreach, onboarding, and engagement as they welcome Ontario’s newest residents.

Why This Matters

Ontario welcomes tens of thousands of newcomers each year, many from regions where soccer is a deeply embedded part of daily life. For these individuals, soccer becomes an important entry point to:

A sense of belonging

Physical, social, and mental well-being

Intercultural connection

Leadership and community involvement

Ontario Soccer’s goal is simple yet powerful: to make soccer the “welcome wagon” for every newcomer arriving in the province.

How Member Districts and Clubs Can Prepare

Ontario Soccer is asking all District Associations and Clubs to join in this effort by:

Reviewing and Using the Guide

Distributed both physically and digitally through settlement agencies, the Guide should be incorporated into onboarding materials, shared widely, and posted on organizational channels. Enhancing Newcomer‑Friendly Practices Offer free Try-It Programs to reduce financial barriers. Provide multilingual communications and simplified registration. Train staff and volunteers to understand newcomer needs. Partner with schools, municipalities, cultural groups, and settlement agencies. Building Inclusive and Culturally Aware Environments

Districts and Clubs are encouraged to consider whether they have a dedicated newcomer strategy — and to use this Guide as a starting point.



A Shared Commitment to Inclusion

“Soccer is far more than a sport — it is a bridge to community,” said Johnny Misley, Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Soccer. “By supporting newcomers through this Guide and through the welcoming efforts of our Districts and Clubs, we strengthen both our communities and our game.”

"Sports have long served as a bridge for generations of immigrants and refugees settling in Canada, helping them build connections and find community. For many, soccer is a way of life. OCASI is privileged to partner with Ontario Soccer to create this Guide—a resource designed to unite communities and foster inclusion." - Debbie Douglas, Executive Director, OCASI – Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants

Ontario Soccer looks forward to working hand-in-hand with all member organizations to ensure that newcomers choosing soccer are choosing a meaningful pathway to connection, friendship, and belonging.

You can view and download the Guides HERE.

About Ontario Soccer

Founded in 1901, Ontario Soccer is currently comprised of more than 500 Clubs servicing over 24,000 teams with 380,000 registered players, 70,000 coaches and managers, and 7,200 match officials, as well as countless volunteers, parents and supporters encompassing a direct, multi-cultural community of over 1,000,000 Ontarians.

Ontario Soccer develops and delivers exceptional and sustainable programs and services throughout Ontario with the mission of providing leadership and support for the advancement of soccer in collaboration and cooperation with our member District Associations and Clubs, partners and other stakeholders. Ontario Soccer owns and operates the Zanchin Automotive Soccer Centre in Vaughan, Ontario as well operating the Ontario Player Development League (OPDL); the province’s premier standards-based youth development program, as well as “Team Ontario”, Ontario Soccer’s Provincial Xcel program. Ontario Soccer proudly supports Canada Soccer’s National Teams, the Canadian Premier League, Toronto FC and the new Northern Super League.

The overall objective of Ontario Soccer, as a hub for Coach, Match Official and Player Development, is to be innovators and leaders in sport and to assist with the equitable development of soccer as a healthy lifestyle choice, provide a talented pathway for participants to excel and encourage inclusive community involvement at all levels.

About OCASI - Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants

OCASI - Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants, is the council representing over 250 immigrant and refugee-serving organizations across Ontario, supporting almost a million immigrants and refugees each year. Founded in 1978, we are an expert on immigration issues and an established policy voice advocating for equity.

Our members are the community organizations welcoming and supporting immigrants and refugees in communities across Ontario, in the largest province in the country. Our members work to create a world where everyone – no matter what their background is – has equal access to opportunities and the respect they deserve. To do this, our members offer services and tools that help immigrants and refugees to find jobs, schools, homes, and healthcare.

OCASI builds capacity for members, advocates for fair and equitable immigration policy, funding, and resources for the sector; updates members to ensure they can achieve their intended impact; shares members’ experience on the ground with government; and campaigns for equity and support for immigrants and refugees on a broader, public-facing level.

For More Information Contact:

Cory Woron

Director, PR & Communications, Ontario Soccer

905-264-9390 x255 | cworon@ontariosoccer.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5261c5a1-85d7-46eb-b58a-65b91589c4a5