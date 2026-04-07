SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Stellantis N.V. Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 8, 2026

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STLA) between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Christopher Harman v. Stellantis N.V., et al. (Case No. 1:26-cv-02839) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/stellantis-n-v-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Stellantis’ earnings growth potential, notably, that it was not truly equipped or positioned to grow its adjusted operating income (“AOI”) as forecasted; that electrification was either not truly growing as defendants claimed or that Stellantis was not well positioned to capitalize upon it and convert the opportunity to growth. Instead, Stellantis would ultimately be required to take on considerable charges to adjust its priority, focus, and overall execution in a shift away from battery-powered electric vehicles (“BEV”).

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis announced €22 billion in charges alongside a “reset” of the Company’s business and a shortfall, even discounting the charges, against defendants’ previously guided AOI benchmarks. Pertinently, defendants disclosed the charges and reset were due in significant part to the need to shift organizational priorities, stakeholder relationships, supply chains, execution, and quality control due to “an initial overestimation of pace of adoption of electrification in the regions.” Defendants further pointed specifically to “substantially reduced volume and profitability expectations for BEV products.”

Following this news, the price of Stellantis’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.54 per share on February 5, 2026, Stellantis’ stock price fell to $7.28 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of about 23.69% in the span of just a single day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage STLA shareholders to step forward before the June 8, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in STLA common stock, you have until June 8, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com