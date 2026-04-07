Aeroméxico Announces Webcast of First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MEXICO CITY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AERO & BMV: AERO) (“Aeroméxico”) will hold a live conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 09:30 a.m. Mexico City Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results.

During the call, management will review the company’s operating and financial performance for the period, highlighting key business drivers, recent developments, and strategic initiatives that shaped Aeroméxico’s results throughout the first quarter. The event will also include a Q&A session for investors and analysts.

A live webcast of this event will be available at https://ir.aeromexico.com/ and an online replay will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

The company’s first quarter 2026 earnings results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. Mexico City / 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ta78xgyw

Dial-in link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe78975e545c8496bb1037d726d2c3cb3

Contact: Investor Relations aminvestorrelations@aeromexico.com Corporate Communications amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and in the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico’s global airline, operates primarily out of Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network extends across Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Aeroméxico’s current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding member of SkyTeam, an alliance celebrating 25 years and offering connectivity across more than 145 countries through its 18 partner airlines.